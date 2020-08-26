Global Geothermal Power Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Geothermal Power Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Geothermal Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Geothermal Power :

Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.

Geothermal power is considered to be a sustainable, renewable source of energy because the heat extraction is small compared with the Earth’s heat content. However, it displays features of conventional power generation methods due to high capacity factors and ability to supply base load. Low emissions and non-reliance on fossil fuels are major drivers for the industry. Strong regulatory and policy framework in numerous countries across the world would foster and sustain development in the sector in the long-term.

At present there are no economic incentives for geothermal development in Mexico. As mentioned above, power generation with geothermal energy is considered conventional in Mexico, and thus it is set to compete under the same bases as fossil-fuel, conventional hydro and nuclear technologies. Therefore, it is fair to say that the main constraint for further geothermal development in this country is its economic disadvantage against modern fossil-fuel generation technologies.

An encouraging sign regarding geothermal development in Mexico is the fact that, for the first time, a private investor has carried out exploration and drilling activities. However, no information has been disclosed, presumably because there are unresolved legal issues that prevent the developer from effectively protecting its investment.