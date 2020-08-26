Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market size valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

We have updated Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), also referred as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is a rare blood disorder characterized by abnormally low level of platelet count leading to uncontrolled blood loss and wound. Immune thrombocytopenia is labeled as an orphan disease as there are approximately 200,000 individuals suffering from the disease indication. There is an increasing trend in the diagnosis of ITP owing to the rising awareness and frequency of healthcare check-up in the developed and developing countries. Since this ITP is only diagnoses during a regular blood checkup, there is a pressing need for increasing awareness of the disease condition.

In the existing market landscape, there are various factors offering a lucrative environment for the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment. There is massive acceptance of TPO-RA as a second line of treatment for the disorder. Factors such as new product launches, pipeline candidates in clinical trial, and rising incidence of immune thrombocytopenia are likely to boost the growth of the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market by 2026.

Patients diagnosed with chronic immune thrombocytopenia are actively seeking second line and third line of treatments in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The increasing presence of leading market players is one of the key reasons for this trend. Additionally, launch of biosimilar of branded drugs in the developing regions is estimated to generate significant market share for TPO-RA segment. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to be driven by the increase in penetration of the treatment type.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of ITP Worldwide and Increasing Awareness of the Disorder in the Developed Countries Are Anticipated to Drive the Global ITP Market During the Forecast Period.

Rising prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia purpura across different regions of the globe is anticipated to fuel the demand for treatment of the disorder. Increasing incidences of acute as well as prolonged chronic immune thrombocytopenia are projected to drive the acceptance of therapeutics treatment globally during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about healthcare and rare diseases among patient population and healthcare professionals in emerging countries is anticipated to positively boost the immune thrombocytopenia market growth during the analysis period. Non-government organizations like Platelet Disorder Support Association and Immune Thrombocytopenia Support Associations are robustly participating in informing the population concerning rare blood disorders like ITP. These initiatives by non-government organizations are projected to augment the therapeutic demand of immune thrombocytopenia drugs market.

Increasing Monetary Support from Government Organizations and Private Firms Are Anticipated to Boost the

Adoption of Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment.

The tertiary and secondary lines of treatment are costly and enforce considerable financial burden to the affected patient suffering from immune thrombocytopenia and associated family members. The government organizations and private firms are proactively collaborating to surge patient access and regulate the drug prices for the management of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. This rising financial support from government and private companies are likely to fuel the immune thrombocytopenia market growth. In European countries like Germany and France, healthcare reimbursement policies are patient-focused. Around 80% of European countries offer unpaid public health care systems. Combined with this, support organizations like ITP Support Association enable patient alleviate the monetary burden via donations and financial support.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Segment Would Ensure to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period.

Based on type, the immune thrombocytopenia market can be segmented into acute immune thrombocytopenia and chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

The chronic immune thrombocytopenia is estimated to hold a dominant share of the immune thrombocytopenia market. Lack of options in the second line of treatment is estimated to increase the adoption of thrombopoietin receptor agonists and is further expected to drive the growth of this segment. However, chronic immune thrombocytopenia is likely to lose its market share due to high cost associated with the treatment and possible launch of biosimilar for the treatment of the disease indication.

Acute immune thrombocytopenia is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR owing to the increasing diagnosis rate of the disorder in children and decrease in the trend of wait and watch method for the management of the disease type. Moreover, increasing volume consumption of corticosteroids in acute as well as chronic ITP is estimated to augment the market segment growth.

By Treatment Analysis

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Global ITP Market During the Forecast Period.

Based on treatment, the immune thrombocytopenia market can be segmented into thrombopoietin receptor agonists, immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, and others that include monoclonal antibodies like rituximab and recently launched SYK inhibitor. In terms of treatment, the immunoglobulins segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for intravenous immunoglobulins in the treatment and management of immune thrombocytopenia. Moreover, patent expiry of key TPO-RA branded drugs by the end of 2022 is estimated to reduce the cost of treatment of second-line therapy hence leading to the decline of market value of the drug class. Corticosteroids, among the treatment segment are expected to hold a significant share of the market in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America owing to higher adoption and cost-effectiveness of the drug class.

Due to the increasing patient population suffering from immune thrombocytopenia, there is higher demand for different types of treatment. Additionally, technological advancement in diagnostic procedures is increasing the detection rate of this rare blood disorder. Combined with this, increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies like Rituximab and other immunosuppressant for the management of ITP is anticipated to augment the others segment of the ITP market. Others segment, which also includes the recently launched SYK inhibitor is estimated to further boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacy Would Hold the Highest Share Among Distribution Channels.

Based on distribution channel, the immune thrombocytopenia treatment market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others that include online pharmacy and mail order pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to have a dominant share because of higher adoption of intravenous treatment of ITP like immunoglobulins and TPO-RA. Moreover, higher incidences of bleeding disorders in individuals suffering from immune thrombocytopenia leads to increase in the adoption of rescue therapy in hospitals. This factor is also facilities hospital pharmacy to lead the ITP market.

Retail pharmacy is expected to register a considerable CAGR in the global ITP market owing to increasing number of trend towards oral therapeutic solutions and procurement of the same through retail channels. However, others (online pharmacies and mail-order pharmacy) segment is anticipated to have lesser market share owing to comparatively lower adoption in countries of Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as higher access to treatment of ITP, larger presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of rare blood disorders are expected to positively influence immune thrombocytopenia market in North America. Moreover, increasing infrastructure facilities and higher investments in the development of novel therapeutic molecules for management of ITP in North America are also prominently anticipated to boost the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment in the region during the forecast period.

North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, 2018

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Rising awareness about idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for thrombopoietin receptor agonist based treatment during the forecast period. Patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are expected to adopt intravenous drugs like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to improve the disorder. Promacta/Revolade manufactured by Novartis AG is expected to lose its patent in Japan by the end of 2021. This patent expiry is a critical determinant of the declining trend to be experienced by the TPO-RA drug class in the country. Additionally, the prospective launch of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 could prove to be a driving factor for others treatment segment.

On the flip side, Europe is projected to witness considerable growth in the market due to increasing financial and monetary support from non-government and government organizations towards ITP patients. The market trend of TPO- RA in Germany is similar to that observed in the U.S., where predominantly the market value is expected to start declining from 2021 owing to the patent expiry of major branded molecules like Revolade. Rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in countries like UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and other countries of Latin America and Middle East and Africa are projected to offer massive potential for increased adoption of the immune thrombocytopenia treatment during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Key Market Players Like Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and CSL Limited will Ensure to Reinforce the Market Position concerning Providing Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment worldwide.

The immune thrombocytopenia treatment market is an extremely consolidated market since the top 3 players hold a considerable share of the market. As of 2018, Novartis AG is leading the player in the global ITP market. Amgen Inc. is strengthening its strategic position in the global immune thrombocytopenia market by extending the indication of the company™s Nplate which is recently indicated for prescription if children suffering from chronic ITP. This company, together with Novartis AG currently holds more than half of the market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market are Grifols S.A, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the immune thrombocytopenia market. It further provides details on the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment drugs across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are key industry developments- partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, the prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia for key countries, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and introduction of new products / approvals (by major players).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Segmentation

By Type

Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

By Treatment

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region/Country

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2018: Dova Pharmaceuticals, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary AkaRx, Inc. entered into a distribution and development rights agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. For DOPTELET in China and Hong Kong.

April 2018: U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the therapeutic use of TAVALISSE developed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as the second line of treatment for ITP.

March 2015: Novartis AG entered into a business acquisition agreement to acquire oncology products and pipeline compounds under development by GlaxoSmithKline plc. This transaction included a recently launched product named Promacta indicated to treat immune thrombocytopenia.

February 2019: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy announced the successful development of biologically active Romiplostim

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580