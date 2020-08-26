Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Incontinence Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Incontinence Products Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Incontinence Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Incontinence Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global incontinence care products market size was USD 14.30 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

We have updated Incontinence Products Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

A majority of adults face the problem of bowel or bladder weakness. Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary leakage of urine. Similarly, fecal incontinence refers to the involuntary leakage of stool due to the inability to control the bowel movements. According to the United Nations Organisation, the aging population of the world is estimated to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, representing a huge incontinence care products market growth opportunity. Incontinence is more common in females as compared to males. The demand for incontinence devices is increasing rapidly, with the rising prevalence of incontinence and active government support.

Incontinence can be managed or treated with the use of incontinence devices such as slings, artificial sphincters, catheters, pessaries, clamps, and others. Apart from this, sacral nerve stimulation is also being rapidly adopted for the treatment of both urinary and fecal incontinence. Awareness regarding incontinence care products is successfully breaking the social stigma and taboo associated with the use of incontinence products. With the rise in awareness among patients, there is an increasing demand for products that build their confidence, provide comfort, are more discreet, and help normalize their lifestyle. This has, in turn, encouraged incontinence device market manufacturers to invest in research and development of products with excellent fluid management.

“”Europe Incontinence Care Products Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)””

The development of products targeted separately for men and women have become one of the important incontinence care products market trends. A study done by Essity for their product named TENA Men showed that the percentage of male shoppers buying TENA Men themselves increased by 8% in 2017. This indicates the increased appeal for the specially designed male incontinence products among males, thus adding to the incontinence devices market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Launch of Innovative Products to Fuel the Market

Incontinence products is fast emerging as a thriving market mainly due to the launch of new and improved products. Introduction of products with improved absorbency levels, good odor control, and breathability have resulted in breaking the taboo and social stigma associated with adult incontinence and the use of adult diapers. This is also increasing awareness regarding incontinence products for overactive bladders and bowel. The patients are becoming more open about their requirements on discretion, aesthetics and comfort, triggering manufacturers to launch new products suitable for various consumers. For example, in November 2017, Essity introduced New ConfioAir Breathable Technology, which will be used in the manufacturing of all the companys briefs, underpants, and other incontinence products. Similar product launches are anticipated to drive the incontinence care products market growth.

Rising Adult Population to Drive the Market

Incontinence is extremely common among the adult population. Increasing geriatric population is one of the important factor increasing the incontinence devices market size. According to WHO, by the end of 2050, the worlds population aged 60 years and older is projected to reach 2 billion from 900 million in 2015. This coupled with the increasing prevalence of incontinence, is poised to surge the incontinence product market.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of online channels and e-commerce, and the rapid adoption of home care services for elderly care are likely to favor the expansion of incontinence care products.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Rising adoption of Adult Diaper to Boost the Absorbents Segment

The report focusses on incontinence care products market trends covering different product types that include non-absorbents and absorbents. The non-absorbents segment can be further classified into catheters, slings, drainage bags, stimulation devices, and others. The absorbents segment is further segmented into underwear & briefs, drip collectors & bed protectors, pads & guards. The absorbents segment is estimated to account for the major incontinence products market share owing to the availability and rapid adoption of a wide variety of adult diapers. Prominent brands such as TENA, Poise, Always Discreet, Sure Care, and others continue to offer more discretion, comfort, and confidence of living a normal life have resulted in increasing adoption of the products, and thus having a positive impact on the absorbent segment.

The non-absorbents segment is anticipated to grow owing to the rising uptake and advantages of intermittent catheters and external catheters. In addition, the rising prevalence of fecal and urinary incontinence and the established and strong presence of major incontinence device manufacturers are likely to contribute to the expansion of the non-absorbents segment.

By Gender Analysis

Female Segment to Register the Maximum CAGR

Based on gender, the market can be segmented into male and female. Incontinence is more common in women than men owing to conditions such as pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. The female segment is expected to hold a major share of the market owing to the increasing number of childbirths, rising prevalence of post-menopause complications and increasing awareness regarding incontinence and ostomy care products.

In comparison, the male segment is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Launch of products specially targeted for males and increasing awareness about male grooming and incontinence are the major reason attributable to the expansion of the male segment. Also, the emergence of specially designed products such as male external catheters, guards, and diapers has resulted in increasing appeal to men motivating them to purchase the products through online channels and retail stores. This is projected to give a major boost to the male segment.

By Usage Analysis

Disposable Segment to Dominate the Market

In terms of usage, the market can be segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing use of single-use products such as male catheters and diapers. On the contrary, the increasing burden of waste generated by the use of disposable adult diapers, high cost, increased changing frequency are the major factors that are contributing to the expansion of the reusable segment. Besides, the growing preference for eco-friendly products is anticipated to fuel the growth of reusable segment.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Rise of e-commerce to Render Fast Growth to Online Channels Segment

In terms of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, institutional sales, and online channels. The retail stores segment is estimated to have a dominating incontinence care products market share owing to the increasing retail purchase of these products and the rapid adoption of absorbents. Additionally, the institutional sales segment is expected to grow owing to factors such as the increasing use of catheters in hospitals, a significant increase in the number of home care service providers and favorable reimbursement. However, the online channel segment is projected to become the most attractive segment among all the distribution channels owing to the fast emergence and adoption of e-commerce, increasing online purchases attributed to attractive pricing and easy availability of these products.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe, with a revenue of USD 4.94 billion in 2018, accounted for the major incontinence care products market share. Primary reasons attributed to this dominance are the increasing demand for urinary catheters and other disposable incontinence devices, and favorable health reimbursement for homecare services. Countries such as U.K., Germany and France represent a promising market for incontinence products owing to the increasing number of customer education programs, normalization of social issues related to incontinence and increase demand for TENA incontinence products.

In North America, the market is anticipated to propel during the forecast period, mainly due to the strong growth in online sales, rapid adoption of disposable incontinence devices and strong government support. The rising adult population in China, the huge number of potential users and increasing consumption of adult diapers are the major factors augmenting the market in Asia Pacific. According to WHO, by 2050, approximately 120 million people living in China will be 80 years or above. This ageing population is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in China. Furthermore, the financial assistance provided through the Continence Aids Payments Scheme in Australia is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific in the coming years. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing trend of home care services and rising demand for hygiene products. In Latin America, the market is poised to surge owing to the rising prevalence of incontinence and the rapid adoption of sacral nerve stimulation devices.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Essity to Account for the Maximum Market Share

In terms of revenue, Essity accounted for the commanding position in the market. The huge success of TENA brand in both male and female segments and increasing retail purchase of the company products are the primary reason for Essity to reach the top position. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is also expected to gain significant incontinence devices market share during the forecast period owing to the launch of Poise Ultrathin Active Collection, a range of pads and liners with wings with more stability for women in May 2019. However, the re-entry of Procter & Gamble in the adult diapers business is anticipated to positively impact the incontinence products market revenue for Essity and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

List of Key COMPANIES Covered:

Essity

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Coloplast Corp

Procter & Gamble.

Ontex

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Domtar Corporation

ConvaTec Inc.

BD

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Hollister Incorporated

REPORT COVERAGE

Incontinence is emerging as one of the most common problems among the adult population. The rising geriatric population is increasing the patient pool and potential buyers for incontinence devices and this is expected to offer huge market opportunities to the manufacturers. The demand for incontinence absorbent products and incontinence devices are increasing gradually. This can be attributed to new product launches, supportive government policies, and the rapid adoption of home care services. Furthermore, the market is expected to get a significant boost from e-commerce and online retail purchases during the forecast period.

The incontinence care products market report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Various insights covered in the report are the prevalence of incontinence by key countries, statistical overview of the geriatric population by key countries, new product launches, technological advancements and key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Non-Absorbents

Catheters

Slings

Drainage Bags

Stimulation Devices

Others

Absorbents

Underwear & Briefs

Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

Pads & Guards

By Gender

Male

Female

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Retail Stores

Online Channels

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Kimberly-Clark announced the launch of Poise UltraThin Active Collection, a range of pads and liners with wings for more stability among women.

November 2017: Essity introduced New ConfioAir Breathable Technology that will be used in the manufacturing of all the companys briefs, underpants, and other incontinence products

July 2019: Suominen Corporation launched FIBRELLA Combo, offering excellent fluid management and top sheet softness.

March 2017: Hartmann Group announced the acquisition of Procter & Gambles Lindor in Spain and Portugal. Lindor is a well-known brand of adult incontinence products.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Incontinence Products in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Incontinence Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580