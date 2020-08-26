Bulletin Line

Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC)

Global “Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) :

  • Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in todayâ€™s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

    Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Manufactures:

  • Murata
  • Samsung Electro
  • TDK Corp
  • Kyocera (AVX)
  • Taiyo Yuden
  • Yageo
  • Walsin
  • Kemet
  • Samwha
  • Vishay
  • JDI
  • Darfon
  • Holy Stone
  • Fenghua
  • EYANG
  • Three-Circle
  • NIC Components
  • Nippon Chemi-Con
  • MARUWA
  • Torch

    Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Types:

  • X7R
  • X5R
  • C0G (NP0)
  • Y5V
  • Others

    Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Applications:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Defence
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.
  • Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.
  • The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.
  • China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers and consumers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share may increase to about 36% in 2017 from 34% in 2012, and China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years.
  • Murata, Samsung Electro (SEMCO), TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG are the leading suppliers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up before 2000, Fenghua, EYANG are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The leading Companies in China is usually foreign investment from Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
  • The worldwide market for Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million USD in 2024, from 8330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

