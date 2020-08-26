Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market:Potential Segments & their Contribution to Market Size | GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Research Report 2020“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market include:

GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Jubilant Pharma, Nordion, Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Segment By Type:

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Segment By Application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market

TOC

1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic

1.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Tc-99

1.2.3 I-123/131

1.2.4 In-111

1.2.5 Xe-133

1.2.6 Th-201

1.2.7 Ga-67

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Diagnostic

1.3.3 Therapeutic

1.4 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Industry

1.6 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Trends 2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Business

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Products Offered

6.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

6.2 Bracco Imaging

6.2.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bracco Imaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bracco Imaging Products Offered

6.2.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

6.3 Mallinckrodt

6.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mallinckrodt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Mallinckrodt Products Offered

6.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

6.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

6.4.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging Products Offered

6.4.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging Recent Development

6.5 Bayer

6.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information

6.5.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.5.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.6 Jubilant Pharma

6.6.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jubilant Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Jubilant Pharma Products Offered

6.6.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Development

6.7 Nordion

6.6.1 Nordion Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nordion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nordion Products Offered

6.7.5 Nordion Recent Development

6.8 Eli Lilly

6.8.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

6.8.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Eli Lilly Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Eli Lilly Products Offered

6.8.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

6.9 SIEMENS

6.9.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

6.9.2 SIEMENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 SIEMENS Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SIEMENS Products Offered

6.9.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

6.10 China Isotope & Radiation

6.10.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information

6.10.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 China Isotope & Radiation Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 China Isotope & Radiation Products Offered

6.10.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Development

6.11 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals

6.11.1 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Corporation Information

6.11.2 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Products Offered

6.11.5 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Recent Development 7 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic

7.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Distributors List

8.3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

