The global oral care products market is segmented by application into hygiene, accessorizing, pain relief, breath fresheners and others; by distribution channel into pharmacies/drugstores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others and by regions. The global oral care products market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

New functions for oral care products are being discovered on regular basis which are expected to drive the market growth rapidly. Currently, the market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand for new generation personal care products in the market. Advancements in personal care products sector and growing research explorations from the past few years leading to wide range of functions of oral care products such as cleansing, freshening, pain relief, accessorizing and others is projected to augment the growth of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to display a vibrant growth showcasing the highest driving rate on the back of growing geriatric population, rising disposable income along with rise in dental tourism especially in countries like India, Singapore, Thailand and others. Further, North America is estimated to hold the highest shares on account of prevalence of highly health centric aware population across the region with presence of major market leaders allowing easy penetration in the market.Europe is expected to display a vivid growth on the back of increased usage of technologically advanced oral care products across the region during the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness regarding Oral Hygiene

On account of increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene across the developing regions around the globe, the oral care products market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. Rising urbanization along with increasing disposable income of the present population is estimated to display a vibrant growth of the market across the globe. The growing urbanization is leading to higher awareness rate regarding personal hygiene which is expected to propel the market shares around the developing economies of the world. The increase in junk food consumption and an inclination towards cosmetic dentistry are playing as the key factors behind the growth of the dental care products market.

However, lack of standard reimbursements and frequent product recalls along with limited adoption rate of technologically advanced products across the under-developed regions around the globe are estimated to serve as the key factors in restraining the growth of the oral care products market over the forecast period.

The report titled “GlobalOral Care ProductsMarket: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global oral care products market in terms of market segmentation by application, by distribution channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global oral care products market which includes company profiling ofOral-B Laboratories Koa Corp., Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Dr. Fresh, LLC, Dentaid, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A. and Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global oral care productsmarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

