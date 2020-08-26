Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plasma Fractionation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Plasma Fractionation Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plasma Fractionation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global plasma fractionation market size was USD 24.07 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.65 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Plasma Fractionation Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The plasma fractionation industry has been considered as an area of curiosity in the much larger pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market. But this camouflages the effects that these essential plasma products have on the healthcare and well-being of the communities around the world. Blood plasma fractionation is the process of separating different components, especially therapeutic proteins present in the blood, with the help of cryoprecipitation and ethanol fractionation. Certain proteins such as fibrinogen, thrombin, prothrombin complex, and others play a major role in disease therapeutics. Fractionated plasma products have proved important in prevention management, and treatment of life-threatening conditions from trauma, immunological disorders, and congenital metabolic deficiencies.

In the current global industry scenario, there are a number of positive factors providing major impetus to the greater the plasma fractionation market growth. Growing usage of plasma proteins in diagnosis, treatment of the complex disorders, and increased R&D to develop plasma-based products for various disease indications are the factors likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing blood plasma fractionation facilities by major players around the globe and demand for plasma proteins will also push the market value of this market. The 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic will have a huge impact on the public health systems across several countries worldwide. Considering the situation, the market is likely to have a positive impact on the maintenance of global health since a number of medical professionals are considering plasma therapy as a form of treatment against COVID-19. This will further drive the global market at a significant rate.

According to data published in the research paper of National Institutes of Health, an estimated 500,000 kg of human albumin and 40,000 kg of intravenous immunoglobulin is produced each year across the globe. Growing usage of immunoglobulin has been one of the key drivers of plasma fractionation products market. Also, rise in Chinas plasma fractional industry and emergence of specialty products is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Immunoglobulin Is Likely to Propel the Plasma Fractionation Market

One of the crucial and significant drivers for the market growth is the increasing use of immunoglobulins in diagnosis and treatment of the metabolic disorders worldwide. This, as a result, has increased its primacy as a plasma market driver in terms of global market value. In 2018, immunoglobulin held a significant position in the plasma fractionation market share. These are glycoprotein molecules obtained by and acts as antibodies. Immunoglobulins play a prominent role in recognizing and destruction of bacteria and viruses. Immunoglobulins have been extensively tested in R&D against complex disorders such as Alzheimers disease and autoimmune disorders. There is an increased sales growth in the IgG products owing to rising demand of IgG for treatment and diagnosis in various regions, thus expected to boost the market growth.

Establishment of GLP-compliant Plasma Fractionation Facilities to Drive the Market Worldwide

Another critical driving factor is the rise in improvised and advanced plasma fractionation facilities worldwide. To ensure this, every industry requires a well-established and GLP-compliant fractionation facility unit. Establishing sophisticated facilities is of utmost importance to carry out this process of separating the different components of blood plasma in a microorganism-free environment. Industrialist and biotechnology companies have focused on establishing advanced fractionation units consisting of individual sections for producing different plasma proteins such as albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors, etc. Recently, in February 2019, Kedrion Biopharma received USFDA approval for establishing plasma fractionation facility at Melville for manufacturing of plasma proteins. Also, other companies are focused on setup of facility unit which is likely to strengthen the healthcare industry during the forecast period. The establishment of the GLP-compliant facilities is especially critical in light of the 2019-2020 global pandemic, due to the increasing usage of plasma therapy as a potential form of treatment for COVID-19. This, in turn, has led to the increasing demand for plasma therapy.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Protease Inhibitors Segment to Exhibit Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period.

Based on product, the market can be segmented into albumin, immunoglobulin (Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG)), coagulation factors (Factor IX, factor VIII, prothrombin complex concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates and others), protease inhibitors, and others.

The segments of immunoglobulins and coagulation factors are estimated to hold the highest shares in the plasma fractionation industry. On the other hand, the protease inhibitors are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its positive results in prevention of viral infections. These are widely used as antiviral agents. Increasing prevalence of viral outbreaks across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the protease inhibitors during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of protease inhibitors for HIV is projected to offer a substantial environment for their adoption.

Demand for coagulation factors for diagnosis of various diseases has contributed to its second-leading position in the global market. Overall, increasing usage of plasma proteins in R&D and diagnosis of the disorders is anticipated to boost the product segment of this market.

By Application Analysis

Immunology & Neurology is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market can be segmented into immunology & neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. The immunology & neurology is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the use of plasma proteins such as immunoglobulins, coagulation factors for immunology, and neurology R&D and treatment procedures. Immunoglobulins have shown potential results in diagnosing complex disorders such as Alzheimers disease, myasthenia gravis, and others. Plasma proteins-based products have also been developed and are in pipeline by biopharmaceuticals for immunology and neurology applications. This ever-increasing demand for plasma proteins is expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.

Also, protease inhibitors, albumin, and others are used in treatment of life-threatening diseases in patients suffering from genetic deficiencies. Rise in prevalence of hemophilia patients have increased the demand for coagulation factors for their treatment. Hematology segment has registered a considerable market share. Critical care and pulmonology segment is anticipated to register a comparatively higher growth during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Hospitals Would Hold the Highest Share Among End User

On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others (academic institutes, etc.). As per plasma fractionation market trends, the hospitals segment is anticipated to have the dominant revenue share because need of plasma proteins is diagnosing and providing value-added treatment against multiple diseases. Increasing number of in-patients would boost the market share during the forecast period.

Clinical research laboratories are anticipated to be the second most dominant revenue share owing to availability of necessary resources and plasma proteins in the laboratories for carrying scientific experiments to launch novel therapies. Growing demand for immunoglobulins and other plasma proteins for R&D of complex disorders is also likely to increase the market potential of clinical research laboratories in the coming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Plasma Fractionation Market Size, 2018

North America generated a revenue of USD 10.08 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. An increasing number of research processes supported by highly developed infrastructure is projected to play a significant role in the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, favorable government regulations and FDA approvals for new plasma fractionation facilities are offering substantial opportunity for the growth of this industry in North America. During the coronavirus pandemic, key regulatory agencies in the U.S. such as the U.S. FDA have strongly recommended the survivors of the COVID-19 to donate their plasma. This is primarily due to the fact that several healthcare professionals are strongly considering plasma therapy as a viable form of treatment for this highly infectious disease. This encouragement from key regulatory agencies is further anticipated to increase the donations of plasma across the country, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific holds significant potential for the growth of the market during the forecast period due to rising adoption in countries like China and India. The region registered a highest CAGR owing to factors such as developing healthcare research infrastructure and higher investments in drug discovery. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, Europe is in the second leading position in terms of market share owing to sales of plasma proteins for various applications, increasing prevalence of disease indications, and advancements in the plasma fractionation systems. Germany is expected to dominate the European market during the forecast period. Latin America is also likely to emerge at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is likely to register a slower growth during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

CSL and Grifols to Hold the Maximum Share in the Market

CSL is one of the leading player in the worldwide plasma fractionation industry. CSL is estimated to retain its strategic position in the forecast period owing to higher spending on research and development and increasing focus on manufacturing of biologics. CSL, together with Grifols currently holds more than 45% share in the global market. Other players operating in the market are Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, Baxter, Biotest AG, Shire, LFB, and others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

CSL

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

LFB

Other prominent players

REPORT COVERAGE

Increasing prevalence of viral outbreaks and congenital disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market by 2026. Additionally, increasing FDA approvals for biologics are creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of this market. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the plasma fractionation industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major animal diseases by countries, livestock and companion animal ownership patterns, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, number of plasma collection centers, capacity utilization rate for key players (2018), regional distribution of this process throughput (2018), volume of the market in 2018 distribution of the market (in volume) by region (2018), and prevalence of chronic diseases (key indications) for selective countries (2018).

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors

Factor IX

Factor VIII

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Fibrinogen concentrates

Others

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Immunology & Neurology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020: One of the well-known hospitals in the Houston, U.S has become the first healthcare institution in the country to use plasma therapy as a treatment option for combating against COVID-19. A COVID-19 survivor donated the blood plasma for the therapy known as convalescent serum therapy.

September 2019: Biopharma, a pharmaceutical producer in Ukraine, having specialty in plasma-based, recombinant, and other drugs, opened innovative fractionator in Bila Tserkva.

October 2018: Shire announced the commencement of new plasma fractionation facility in Georgia with aim to boost and expand rare disease drugs portfolio of the company.

June 2017: CSL acquired one of the significant Chinese plasma fractionator, Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biological Products, with aim to strengthen the presence of the company in China as well as Asia Pacific market.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Plasma Fractionation in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580