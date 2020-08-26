Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4)

This report focuses on “Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) :

  • Polyisobutylene (PIB, also called polyisobutene) is a vinyl polymer that is made from the monomer isobutylene (IB) by cationic polymerization.
  • PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = âˆ’62Â°C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.

    Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Manufactures:

  • TPC
  • Infineum
  • Lubrizol
  • BASF
  • Ineos
  • Daelim
  • Chevron Oronite
  • ENEOS
  • Braskem
  • Jilin Petrochemical
  • Shandong Hongrui
  • Zhejiang Shunda
  • BASF-YPC

    Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Types:

  • Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene
  • Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene
  • High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

    Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Applications:

  • Fuel & Lube Additives
  • Adhesive & Sealant
  • Plastic & Elastomer Modifier
  • Gum Base
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the past several years, the global Polyisobutylene market is relatively stable with CAGR of 5.21% from 2012 to 2016. Leading supplers in the market are TPC Group, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim and Chevron Oronite.
  • PIBs are usually classified into three groups according to molecular weight: Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene and High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is the major types of Polyisobutylene which accounts for 95.96% of world production in terms of volume. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene can be further divided in to high reactive Polyisobutylene and conventional. Production of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is more concentrated. Key players operating in the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market include BASF SE, Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene production is comparatively limited. Currently BASF is the major supplier.
  • Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Fuel & Lube Additives, Adhesive & Sealant, Plastic & Elastomer Modifier, Gum Base etc. Fuel & Lube Additives is the largest application of Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 78.14% of world total consumption volume.
  • The worldwide market for Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2510 million USD in 2024, from 1990 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?
    • How will the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

