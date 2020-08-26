Global Radiology Information Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.29% from 2020 to 2023 and Radiology Information Systems Market report explains why and how it is going to achieve this growth. It provides vital information on every parameter which is required for making strategic decisions and development of every business in Radiology Information Systems industry. It would come handy to understand market situations, top competitors with their focused segments, regions etc.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for cloud-based systems.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the limitations of healthcare technology solutions.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: About this market

Radiology information systems market analysis considers sales from integrated RIS and standalone RIS products. Our study also finds the sales of radiology information systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the integrated RIS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. will play a significant role in the integrated RIS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiology information systems market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, demand for workflow management technology, and laws and regulations supporting the use of healthcare technology solutions. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and slowing demand for standalone RIS may hamper the growth of the radiology information systems industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Market Segment of Radiology Information Systems Industry:

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD is increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems

The integration of cloud technology in RIS offers numerous advantages to end-users, such as providing a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients, increased productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere anytime, and increased cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, the increasing integration of cloud services in RIS reduces the dependency on IT administrators as most technical tasks are taken care of by the cloud service provider and the RIS vendor. Cloud computing provides pay-for-use pricing systems to end-users. It helps clients avoid paying for unused memory. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global radiology information systems market is concentrated. 360 Market Update’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading radiology information systems manufacturers, that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the radiology information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Radiology Information Systems Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Radiology Information Systems Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Radiology Information Systems Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Radiology Information Systems Market Report:

What will be the Radiology Information Systems Market growth rate of the Radiology Information Systems in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Radiology Information Systems Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Radiology Information Systems?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Radiology Information Systems Market?

Who are the key vendors in Radiology Information Systems space?

What are the Radiology Information Systems Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Radiology Information Systems Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Radiology Information Systems Market?

In the end, the Radiology Information Systems Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Radiology Information Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Radiology Information Systems Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Radiology Information Systems Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

