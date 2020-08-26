Bulletin Line

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

This report focuses on “Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices :

  • A Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) or Dorsal Column Stimulator (DCS) is a type of implantable neuromodulation device (sometimes called a “pain pacemaker”) that is used to send electrical signals to select areas of the spinal cord (dorsal columns) for the treatment of certain pain conditions. SCS is a consideration for people who have a pain condition that has not responded to more conservative therapy.

    Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Manufactures:

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Abbott (St. Jude Medical)
  • Nevro
  • Nuvectra

    Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Types:

  • Rechargeable
  • Non-Rechargeable

    Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Applications:

  • Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
  • Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
  • Chronic Pain
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of spinal cord stimulation devices includes rechargeable type and non-rechargeable type. The proportion of rechargeable type in 2017 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Spinal cord stimulation devices are widely used in failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain and other field. The most proportion of spinal cord stimulation devices is for failed back surgery syndrome, and the proportion in 2017 is 43.95%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.
  • Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Nevro,
  • Nuvectra are the leaders of the industry. And top 3 account for around 79% of the total market share. These existing companies are making investments in several research activities to launch new devices.
  • The worldwide market for Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2890 million USD in 2024, from 2160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market?
    • How will the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

