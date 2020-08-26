Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â  Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â in these regions. This report also studies the Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â :

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength.

Celanese (Ticona)

Lyondellbasell

Braskem

DSM

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui Chemicals

Sabic

Zhongke Xinxing

Shanghai Lianle Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â Market Types:

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â Market Applications:

Medical

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial Application

First, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Industrial Application accounted for the largest market with about 60.96% of the global consumption for UHMWPE in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. With over 26.82% share in the UHMWPE market, Defense & Aerospace was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

Second, ethylene is the main raw material for the production of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). Most ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) manufacturers produce raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), raw materialsâ€™ manufacturers are also benefited from the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. Celanese (Ticona) is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 84.7 K MT in 2015.The ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) industry develops fast in China, total production have reached 33.9 K MT in 2015.