Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

This report focuses on “Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions :

  • Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.

    Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Manufactures:

  • Bayer
  • DSM
  • Chemtura
  • Lubrizol
  • BASF
  • Alberdingk Boley
  • Hauthaway
  • Stahl
  • Mitsui
  • UBE
  • DIC
  • Reichhold
  • Wanhua Chemical
  • Dow Chemical
  • SiwoChem
  • SNP
  • Chase
  • VCM Polyurethanes

    Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Types:

  • Anionic PUDs
  • Cationic PUDs
  • Non-Ionic PUDs

    Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Applications:

  • Leather Coating
  • Wood Coatings
  • Paper
  • Plastic Gloves
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The major production area are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe, North America and China are the largest consumer, almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017.
  • Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a wide range of applications. Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is used in Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, and Plastic Gloves.
  • In the past few years, the price of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a little change and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions .
  • The worldwide market for Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 2110 million USD in 2024, from 1300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?
    • How will the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

