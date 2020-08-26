Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions :

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Manufactures:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Types:

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Applications:

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

Scope of this Report:

The major production area are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe, North America and China are the largest consumer, almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017.

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a wide range of applications. Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is used in Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, and Plastic Gloves.

In the past few years, the price of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a little change and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions .

The worldwide market for Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 2110 million USD in 2024, from 1300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.