Greenhouse Film Market Market 2020 : Global Industry Trends and Forecasts Analysis to 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on greenhouse film market is estimated to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Greenhouse film market such as Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Essen Multipack Limited, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co., Ltd, Central Worldwide Co., Ltd, Berry Global Group, Inc., The Dow Chemicals Company, Agriplast SRL, and Lumite, Inc.

The study evaluates the overall Greenhouse film market by the following segments:

Greenhouse Film Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonate

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Greenhouse Film Width Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

5M

5 M

7M

9M

Others

Greenhouse Film Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

80<200 microns

200 microns

>200 microns

Greenhouse Film Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

Greenhouse Film Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future

It provides in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

