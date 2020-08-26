Healthcare Education Solutions Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Overview

Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.

The past decade has witnessed drastic transformation in the way healthcare is rendered. From a doctor’s office visit to hospital admission and clinical service, technology plays a key role to provide service. Software applications, computer hardware, mobile apps are some basic tools that healthcare personnel need to be hands-on with to render service.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of demand drivers, growth opportunities, and regional outlook of the global healthcare education solutions market over the 2020- 2030 forecast period. With accurate qualitative insights and commentary, the report serves as a useful guide for stakeholders in the healthcare education solutions market.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

The healthcare education solutions market features a fairly consolidated vendor landscape. High technological expertise limits the participation of companies in the healthcare education solutions market. Scope of incorporating new learning modules, and integration with avant-garde technologies limits participation in the healthcare education solutions market.

Key players operating in the healthcare education solutions market include GE Healthcare, Stryker Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical, FUJIFILM Holding Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Olympus Corporation.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Key Trends

Modernization of healthcare institutions wherein computer systems, software applications are integral has necessitated training of healthcare personnel to render service. Service at healthcare institutions, which include diagnostics, laboratory investigations, patient treatment record, and hospital admissions among others is carried out using technology. Large volume of patient data, treatment records, diagnostics have high risk of error if handled manually. This requires service personnel to be trained for these system to render service.

Penetration of high-technology in the healthcare sector has opened avenues for healthcare education solutions market. Stringent mandates by public healthcare agencies requires physicians, consultants, and medical specialists to receive certification of continuing medical education programs (CME) to render service while using these systems. Availability of CME programs in online and classroom teaching allows medical experts to undertake training that is suitable to their everyday schedule. This has expanded the scope of growth of healthcare education solutions market.

For non-medico staff too, learning programs for technology-driven healthcare are available as classroom study and as e-learning solutions. Individuals can chose the mode of learning which they are comfortable with, and which is suitable without disturbing work duties. Of the two, e-learning solutions account for higher revenue due to advantages of greater flexibility, reduced costs, easier access to educational material, and improved accessibility and dissemination.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Regional Assessment

North America, among other regions, is at the forefront in the overall healthcare education solutions market. Availability of adequate programs to train healthcare personnel for newer technologies is fuelling the healthcare education solutions market in the region. Initiatives of public and private healthcare institutions in the region to train healthcare personnel for newer technologies stokes demand for healthcare education solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant region in the healthcare education solutions market in the years ahead. Rapid economic development in emerging economies of the region, which includes expansion and modernization of healthcare are some key factors to fuel the healthcare education solutions market in the region. Laboratory technicians, hospital floor supervisors, nurse, and operating room staff are now tech-savvy to render service in modern healthcare institutions of the region.

