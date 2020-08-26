According to the report, heat recovery steam generator market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the development of infrastructure. A heat recovery steam generator is an equipment used in a gas turbine combined with a cycle power plant. It converts water into steam in three different sections, namely, superheater, evaporator, and economizer. Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) recovers heat from exhaust gases of the gas turbine. This heat recovered is in the form of steam.

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global heat recovery steam generator market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing investments in the development of infrastructure

o Improvement in standard of living

o Efforts being taken to improve power plant efficiency

o Government guidelines to reduce the carbon footprint

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for the heat recovery steam generator market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for the shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating heat recovery steam generator market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions for the heat recovery steam generator market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Siemens AG, General Electric, CMI Group, John Wood Group PLC, Cannon S.p.A., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Rentech Boilers Systems Inc., Hamon Deltak, Inc., AC BOILERS SpA, SES Tlmace, Xizi United Holdings Limited, and Cleaver-Brooks

Market Segmentation:

By Design:

Horizontal Drum

Vertical Drum

By Rated power:

0-30 MW

>30-50 MW

>50-100 MW

>100-200 MW

>200 MW

By Application:

Combined Cycle

Combined Heat & Power

Co-generation

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

Rest of the World

?By Region (South America, Africa)

By Design

By Rated Power

By Application

