Hemodialysis Catheter Market Trends and Growth, Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Snapshot

Hemodialysis catheters play a crucial role in the delivery of hemodialysis for renal replacement therapy in patients with end-stage renal diseases. The hemodialysis catheter can be used as a means for making permanent vascular access when access through arteriovenous (AV) fistula or AV graft may not be possible. The catheter is mostly used as tunneled catheter placed under the skin under one of the larger veins, preferably via an internal jugular vein, particularly the right internal jugular vein. The market is also witnessing robust forward thrust from the efforts of interventional radiologists to play a crucial role in research and development of catheters and its insertion techniques.

The right placement and the proper management of hemodialysis catheters are crucial for ensuring the success of hemodialysis. Interventional radiologists are required to choose best catheter site for insertion and methods available and avoid complications that arise out of using the site of femoral veins. The most nagging issue is perhaps blood stream infections, caused by local as well as systemic infections of the catheters. One of the common routes of infection are migration of micro-organism along the outer surface of hemodialysis catheters. Hence there has been increased focus of clinicians in reducing the incidence of catheter infection. Some of the strategies adopted to reduce the chance of infections are patients taking care of personal hygiene, using topical antibiotics for care at the exit site, keeping the caps and clamps of the catheter tightly closed all the time. However, even after taking all cautions it may happen that hemodialysis catheters will display blockages by infections in the catheter access. Medications may help to remove blockages and timely treatment of the clot is strictly advised. In some patients, exchange of catheter guidewire may be recommended. In case where infections have spread to the blood stream, intravenous IV antibiotic may be required.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Overview

Hemodialysis catheters are being extensively used to meet the growing demand of hemodialysis, apheresis, infusion, and monitoring of central venous pressure along with high-pressure contrast injection patients. It is predominantly used for maintaining effective blood flow rate, which is estimated at 400 ml/min for at least 3 hours. The growing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) have increased the demand for hemodialysis to avert liver damage. The various types of hemodialysis catheters available in the global market are tunneled and non-tunneled catheters.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Key Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among the global population is expected to be the primary growth driver for the global hemodialysis catheter market. According to the American Kidney Fund, about 31 million people in the U.S. were suffering from kidney diseases, which is about 10% of the overall adult population in the country. The growing pool of geriatrics and increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension are expected to drive the global market in the coming years. The hemodialysis market is also expected to be favored by the lack of kidney donors for transplantation across the globe.

The growing awareness about blood infections (BSI) across the globe has also triggered a significant demand for hemodialysis catheters market as intravascular devices are known to cause infections. On the downside, the global hemodialysis catheter market is likely to be negatively affected by high chances of blood thrombosis and infections.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Market Potential

The global hemodialysis catheter market is gradually overcoming its challenges of averting infections as related companies are investing in developing simple solutions. Pursuit Vascular has been developing small plastic screw caps for hemodialysis catheters that are known to reduce the chances of infection by about 69%. The company has been quietly testing the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps that are being designed to prevent the waste material from moving out of the catheter or into in when not in use.

Supportive measurements such as these are likely to benefit the growth of the global hemodialysis catheter market. The strong possibility of preventing infections that are prove to be detrimental to life is expected to bring in a positive sentiment in the overall market.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hemodialysis catheter market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the North America hemodialysis catheter market is expected to lead during the forecast period. This regional market is likely to be driven by the well-established healthcare sector in the region along with high awareness about kidney-related diseases. Improved access to healthcare facilities and supportive government policies in the region are also expected to propel the North America hemodialysis catheter market in the near future.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific hemodialysis catheter market also shows promise of growth. The huge pool of unmet medical needs along with booming medical tourism industry is expected to propel the growth of this regional market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The important players operating in the global hemodialysis catheter market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Toray Medical Co., Ltd., Outset Medical, Inc., ALLMED MEDICAL CORP, and Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd.