Home Automation Market 2020 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2027

Expansion of the global home automation market is likely to be influenced by the increasing consumer liking for these products, thanks to its energy saving features, enhanced security solutions, convenience, and affordability. The demand for home automation services is also increasing due to growing penetration and development of smartphone-controlled applications.

Some of the prominent market players in the global home automation market are Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc.

Conducting extensive research, Transparency Market Research (TMR) made a detailed report on the global home automation market. The market is likely to expand at a rate of 6.8% over the forecast tenure.

Rapid Adoption of Technology is Likely to Propel the Market toward Growth

In a bid to offer a better understanding of the market, TMR analysts have segmented the global home automation market on the regional parameter. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the major regional segments of the market.

Considering regions, North America is estimated to dominate the global home automation market in foreseeable time. Spiraling popularity of several gadgets equipped with home automation solutions and demand for better home security options. The growth in the region is also characterized by the presence of a large number of prominent companies in the region, which is likely to boost the global home automation market.

Asia Pacific holds much promise for the market over the assessment period, from 2018 to 2026. The market in the region is estimated to be impacted by the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Feature-rich Home Automation Solutions Empower People with Augmented Security

The global home automation market is estimated to be influenced by factors like augmented use of smartphone-controlled applications, which are utilized in the supervision of home appliances from a distant location. In addition, various governments are making efforts in the encouraging and implementation of home automation solutions, thereby influencing the growth of the global home automation market.

Adoption of home automation solutions often leads to better security, provides more comfort, and saves electricity. In addition, home automation solutions are of considerable use for the differently-able people as they are vulnerable to various issues of day to day life. Home automation solutions offer a sense of security for people with diseases like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s or deaf or blind people. These technological solutions considerably improve the quality of life for these people. Smart home solutions make an offering of safe and secured surroundings for them and provide them with a sense of security, thereby offering copious scope of growth for the global home automation market over the assessment tenure, from 2018 to 2026. Users are also able to control various features of home automation devices. Remote monitoring enables people to be alerted in case of threatening situations.

On the flip side, there is shortage of awareness about the features and implementation of home automation solutions available in the market, In addition, the initial cost of installation is quite high. These factors could hamper the growth of the global home automation market in forthcoming years.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Home Automation Market (Application – Safety and Security, Access Control, Lighting System, Entertainment System, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC); Technology – Wired and Wireless; Channel – Luxury, Mainstream, DIY, and Managed)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018– 2026.”

The global home automation market is segmented based on:

Application

Safety and Security

Access Control

Lighting System

Entertainment System

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Other Controls

Technology

Wired

Wireless

Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



