Home Theatre Projector Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | ViewSonic, Sony, Acer, Canon, 3M

Home theatre projector is defined as the device which is mainly used to project rays of light, particularly an apparatus with a system of lenses for projecting film on to a screen. It offers Full HD that is 1080p resolution. It provides various features such as Internet apps, digital tuners, among others. Rising preference toward a theater such as a movie or gaming experience among consumers is propelling the growth of the market. According to AMA, the Global Home Theatre Projector market is expected to see growth rate of 8.2%.

Latest Research Study on Global Home Theatre Projector Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Theatre Projector Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Home Theatre Projector. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M (United States), Acer Inc. (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Visual and Imaging Systems (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ViewSonic Corporation (United States) and Sony Corporation (Japan).

Market Trend

Rising Adoption 3D and 4D Content in Home Theatre Projector in future

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Home Theatre Projector in Emerging Applications

Significant Advantages of Home Theatre Projector Laser Projectors over Traditional Lamp Projectors

Opportunities

Rising Demand for High-Brightness Projectors in Home

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, and other countries

Restraints

A problem regarding Less-Effective Projection under Sunlight

Challenges

Stiff competition from the decreasing price of large-screen TVs

Problems regarding Operational Challenges for Low-End Models

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Home Theatre Projector Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Home Theatre Projector Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Home Theatre Projector Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Home Theatre Projector Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Home Theatre Projector Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Portable Projector, Overhead Projector, Ceiling Mounted Projector, Others), Application (Business {Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises}, Institutes, Others), Brightness (>2500 Lumens, 2000-2500 Lumens, 1500-2000 Lumens, <1500 Lumens), Size (Mini Size, Large Size), Working Principal (CRT, LCD, DLP))

5.1 Global Home Theatre Projector Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Home Theatre Projector Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Home Theatre Projector Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Home Theatre Projector Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Home Theatre Projector Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Home Theatre Projector Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



