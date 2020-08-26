Hospital assets management systems market is expected grow as increasing workforce in the industry has caused a spike in the demand for intelligent solutions to efficiently manage healthcare assets.Key insights into the markethave been shared in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Real-time location systems, Radio Frequency Identification, Ultrasound, Infrared), By Application (Staff Management, Patient Management, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The information provided is indicative of the growing hospital asset management system market and how it is expected to evolve by 2026. Hospital asset management systems comprise of vigilance tools to continuously monitor and regulate, primarily, the location and status of all assets in a hospital in real-time.

The report covers :

o Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Hospital Asset Management Systems Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Johnson Controls.

Infor

Motorola Solutions Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Ekahau, Trimble Inc

AeroScout Industrial

a division of AeroScout, LLC.

Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.

Sonitor technologies

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

ZIH Corp

STANLEY Healthcare

Hindrances in Adoption of New Technology Could Cause Adverse Impact

Despite witnessing a growing demand, the global hospital asset management systems market is facing obstacles in the form of high installation and maintenance costs, unwillingness among healthcare organizations to shift from traditional to modern technology, and lack of specialized technicians. This fact holds water especially when applied to underdeveloped countries where healthcare infrastructure is poor and private investment in this sector low. Adoption of modern technology and managerial practices by newer generations of doctors and pharmacists will be the key to spur the growth of the Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market.

Market Growth

Greater Competition Leading to Better Innovation

Prominent names in the global hospital asset management systems market such asGeneral Electric Company (GEC), Johnson Controls., Motorola Solutions Inc., Ekahau, AeroScout Industrial, Trimble Inc, Vizbee RFID systems Ltd., Sonitor technologies, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, STANLEY Healthcare, IBM Corporation, and a few others are adopting diverse growth strategies that are likely to augur well for the market. Rising competition among these giants has provided an impetus to the other players to invest in research and innovation. For example, in August 2018, SwipeSense launched Asset Tracking solution with aim to provide efficiency in instantly locating equipment during day-to-day healthcare processes; in March 2019, ABB launched, Envisage, a software offering asset management and predictive maintenance schedule to achieve cost and time optimization.

Regional Overview

North America to Dominate the Market in the Coming Decade

As a result of the rising demand for intelligent solutions to monitor hospital inventories, innovationsin healthcare infrastructure and a higher rate of adoption of modern technologies, North America is projected to hold a considerable share in the global hospital asset management systems market. Rise in information and communication technology and increasing awareness will enable rapid growth of the market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period (2019 to 2026). Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and need for governments in developing nations to make healthcare more accessible are key factors aiding growth of the hospital asset management systems market in Asia-Pacific. For example, India recently launched the National Health Protection Scheme to ensure healthcare access to the socio-economically backward groups, aiming to cover over 10crore poor and vulnerable families per year. Such domestic schemes have the potential to boost not just the regional market, but also contribute significantly to the Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market.

