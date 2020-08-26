Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Vaccines Market Global Analysis, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The global human papillomavirus vaccines market size is projected to reach USD 11.15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of HPV associated cancers such as anal, oropharynx, and genital parts and growing demand for HPV vaccines to help reduce the infections are factors likely to bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, growing cases of cancer observed in females will spur demand for HPV vaccines in the foreseeable future. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), higher incidence rates for vaginal, vulva and cervical cancer was recorded in the year 2018.

Leading Players operating in the Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Vaccines Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc

Increasing Effectiveness and Enhancement of Vaccines to Promote Healthy Growth

The growing efficacy and improvement in vaccines for reducing the adverse effects associated with HPV infections will have a positive impact on the HPV vaccines market revenue in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rising focus of manufacturers towards the development of novel vaccines to immunize against HPV infections will create lucrative business opportunities in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the growing cases of cervical cancer around the world has led to an increase in sales of HPV vaccines. For instance, Merck’s Gardasil sales grew from US$ 1.7 billion in 2014 to US$ 3.2 billion in 2018. Additionally, the penetration of vaccines doses in the developing and low-income countries through the immunization programs by international organizations such as GAVI/PAHO/WHO will boost the HPV vaccines market share during the forecast period.

Mass Vaccination of Girls in Kenya to Spur Growth Opportunities

The increasing manufacturing of HPV vaccines to maintain a supply-demand balance will surge the market’s revenue during the forecast period. The introduction of the HPV vaccine by the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia is predicted to facilitate the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming year. For instance, in December 2018, the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia introduced the HPV vaccine through a school-based approach for girls of 14 years of age to immunize against cervical cancer. Furthermore, the mass vaccination of girls against HPV in Kenya will accelerate the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2018, Kenyan authorities started mass vaccination of girls against HPV. According to the World Health Organization, the East Africa region has the highest rate of cervical cancer in the world. Additionally, the increasing efforts by government authorities to provide vaccines to the underprivileged citizens will have a stellar effect on the HPV market growth. For instance, Zimbabwe introduced HPV vaccines to protect and reach 800,000 girls across the country. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Zimbabwe has the fifth highest burden of cervical cancer in the world. Over a thousand women die from the disease in the country every year, making it the most common cause of cancer in women in the country.

Rapid Adoption of HPV Vaccines to Enable Speedy Expansion in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Higher sales and value of Gardasil/Gardasil 9 along with rapid adoption of human papillomavirus vaccines across the region will boost development in the region.

