Hydrogen Cyanide Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Hydrogen Cyanide Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Hydrogen Cyanide Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Hydrogen Cyanide Industry. Hydrogen Cyanide market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Hydrogen Cyanide market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hydrogen Cyanide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Adiponitrile Application

– A considerable part of the hydrogen cyanide produced is used in adiponitrile application as a precursor for polyamide production.

– Adiponitrile (ADN) is used almost exclusively in the manufacturing process of hexamethylene diamine (HMDA), of which 92% is used to make nylon 6,6 fibers, and resins.

– Nylon 6,6 is one of the most versatile engineering thermoplastics. Owing to its excellent balance, mechanical strength, ductility, and thermal resistance, it is an ideal substitute for metal in various applications. It is easy to modify nylon 6,6’s properties using fillers, fibers, internal lubricants, and impact modifiers.

– There has been a rapid growth in demand for nylon from several industries, including automotive, textile, and electronics. Thus, with the increasing usage of nylon, the demand for adiponitrile is expected to grow rapidly.

– This, in turn, is expected to boost the market for hydrogen cyanide from adiponitrile application, over the forecast period.

Growing Demand from India in the Asia Pacific Region

– India is one of the major consumers of hydrogen cyanide in the Asia-Pacific region. India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities.

– The country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub.

– Textiles and apparels production in India has been growing since the past few years, owing to the demand from the growing population. Owing to the increasing government initiatives and investments in the textiles sector, the production of textiles in the country is increasing significantly.

– India is well endowed regarding most of the minerals. The country produces nearly 87 minerals, including four fuel minerals, ten metallic minerals, 47 non-metallic minerals, three atomic minerals, and 23 minor minerals (including building and other materials).

– Owing to the increasing demand for the adiponitrile in nylon 6-6 production, coupled with the increasing usage of sodium cyanide in the mining industry, the demand for hydrogen cyanide in the production of adiponitrile and sodium cyanide is expected to increase in the country over the forecast period.

– Additionally, countries, such as China and Japan, are also contributing a major share in the Asia-Pacific hydrogen cyanide market and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Hydrogen Cyanide Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Huge Demand for Manufacturing of Sodium Cyanide and Potassium Cyanide

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Hydrogen Cyanide for the Production of Adiponitrile

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Highly Toxic Nature of Hydrogen Cyanide

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Import and Export Trends

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Structure Type

5.1.1 Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Liquid

5.1.2 Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Gas

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Sodium Cyanide and Potassium Cyanide

5.2.2 Adiponitrile

5.2.3 Acetone Cyanohydrin

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Liquide

6.4.2 Hindusthan Chemicals Company

6.4.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.4.4 Evonik Industries

6.4.5 INEOS

6.4.6 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.7 Triveni Chemicals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

