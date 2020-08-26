Hydrogen Peroxide Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Hydrogen Peroxide Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Hydrogen Peroxide Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Hydrogen Peroxide Industry. Hydrogen Peroxide market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Hydrogen Peroxide market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry

– In the recent years, the demand for hydrogen peroxide in the pulp and paper industry has significantly grown, due to improved paper quality and increased yield of wood mass. In addition, hydrogen peroxide is used in eco-friendly bleach products, in order to remove chlorine compounds through bleaching processes.

– In the pulp and paper industry, hydrogen peroxide is mainly used for:

– Bleaching of wood pulp

– Bleaching of cellulose

– Recycling of waste paper (de-inking)

– Countries, such as China, the United States, India, etc., are the leading pulp and paper producing countries. The global production of pulp and paper is increasing constantly at a slow pace. Regions, like Asia-Pacific, are witnessing an increased volume of paper production, since the demand for packaging has increased, owing to the eco-friendly products and increasing sales of newspapers and books, due to the growing population in the region.

– The United States, Japan, and China are expected to hold the top three positions, respectively, in the paper and paperboard production, while North America heads the annual paper use, at 228.99 kg per person.

– The global paper and paperboard production capacity is increasing consistently, leading to a growth in the demand for pulp processing. This, in turn, is projected to increase the consumption of hydrogen peroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is to hold considerable share of the market, with increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide on large scale. China is the largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world, as a result of its large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is inexpensive. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. The Indian paper industry has become more promising, as the domestic demand is on the rise. Increasing population, literacy rate, and improvements in the manufacturing sector are expected to augment the growth in the Indian paper industry. The focus of the paper industry is currently shifting toward more eco-friendly products and technologies. With the increasing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for hydrogen peroxide from this sector is projected to grow during the forecast period.

