IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE, DEMANDS, TREND & GROWTH | LOGRHYTHM, HAPPIEST MINDS

A recent report published by QMI on the identity analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of identity analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for identity analytics during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of identity analytics to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the identity analytics solutions combine the strength of sophisticated analytics with big data to assist detect identity-related hazards within the IT infrastructures of the organization. Identity analytics solutions are gaining wide recognition as companies are increasingly demanding to automate access, authentication, and de-provision of critical identity-related alternatives. These solutions are used primarily for multiple apps, including account management, client management, fraud detection, GRC management, identity and access management, and others.

Some of the variables driving the development of the worldwide identity analytics industry are increased adoption by businesses to enhance their identity and access management systems, the need to guarantee adaptive access certification by businesses, and increased knowledge of regulation and compliance management.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Ml / Ai-Powered Identity Analytics Solutions Introduction

o Sensing regulatory and compliance management knowledge

o Increasing Mobility and Byod Trends in Enterprise

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the identity analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the identity analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the identity analytics�market.�Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the identity analytics�market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of identity analytics market. The Middle East and the Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the identity analytics market.

Companies Covered: LogRhythm, Happiest Minds, Anomalix, Brainwave GRC, NetOwl, and ThreatMetrix

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Service:

Professional service

Managed service

By Applications:

Account Management

Customer Management

Fraud Detection

GRC Management

Identity and Access Management

By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization:

SME

Large enterprise

By Verticals:

BFSI

Government and defense

IT and telecom

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Component

By Service

By Applications

By Deployment Type

By Organization

By Verticals

