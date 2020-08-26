Impact on Charcoal Mask industry due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2027

Charcoal Mask: Introduction

Charcoal masks are popular in the market due to their detoxifying property. These masks provide a brighter and smoother look to the skin.

Charcoal masks draw out the toxins, bacteria, oil, and dirt from the skin. Sometimes it also works as an exfoliator which helps to rid the dead cells from the skin.

Key Drivers of the Global Charcoal Mask Market

Consumer spending on skincare products is increasing as a result of pollution which can lead to skin related problems. Charcoal masks help to remove dirt from the pores and provides thorough cleansing to the human skin. This works as a market growth driver.

Charcoal masks can control the oil secretion in the skin. This rids the skin of blackheads and acne, encouraging people to purchase charcoal masks.

Large and small companies are increasing their product offerings in the charcoal mask market by understanding the market opportunity, offering products at the domestic and global level. Furthermore, increasing penetration of premium charcoal mask products among the urban population is likely to create new market avenues in the next few years.

Huge Growth Opportunity in the Organic Charcoal Mask Market

Large number of consumers is shifting toward organic products which is expected to have a positive impact on the organic charcoal mask market. Rising consumer awareness about the ill effects of chemical products is driving them to opt for organic and natural products. Furthermore, rising organic product availability in domestic markets is likely to boost the demand in the coming years.

Skin Damage Issues a Market Restraint

Different organizations across the globe have claimed that charcoal masks have an adverse effect on skin. Charcoal mask removes the natural oil from the skin which protects the skin from bacteria, dust, dirt, and UV rays.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Charcoal Mask Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing region in the market as a result of increasing consumer spending on health and beauty products. Millennial are spending huge amounts on cosmetic care products.

Increasing disposable income among the South Asian population is a favorable factor for market growth. Furthermore, rising number of domestic companies in different countries is driving the demand for charcoal mask products.

China is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The China market is majorly dominated by domestic players.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global charcoal mask market is highly fragmented with the presence of regional and global players. Companies adopt several strategies including product innovation & development, geographical expansion, and merger and acquisition to increase their market revenue. A few of the key players operating in the global charcoal mask market are listed below:

Bo International

Glint Cosmetics Private Limited

Helios Lifestyle Private Limited

Anthem

BioMiracle

BLAQ

Bombay Shaving Company

Garnier

SHILLS

Aliceva Cosmetics, LLC.

Global Charcoal Mask: Research Scope

Global Charcoal Mask, by Product Type

Conventional

Organic & Natural

Global Charcoal Mask, by Packaging

Tubes

Jars & Bottles

Sachets

Global Charcoal Mask, by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Charcoal Mask, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global charcoal mask market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

