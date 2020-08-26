Increasing Usage of Sanitizers and Disinfectants to Create Better Opportunities for Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market. In terms of revenue, the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts the growing commercial and industrial sector across the globe to have a noteworthy impact on the overall liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market. The advancement in product design and the introduction of innovative packaging in the commercial and industrial sector is anticipated to propel the sale of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays in the Asia Pacific region.

The introduction of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent laws for maintaining standard hygienic practices such as continuous washing of hands, sanitizing areas, and overall cleaning is also influencing users to opt for these products and bridging the gap, which is driving their demand.

In terms of product type, the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market has been segmented into liquid dispenser pump, external spring dispenser, lotion pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the liquid dispensing pump segment. Based on pump dosage, the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market has been segmented into up to 0.50 ml, 0.50 to 1.50 ml, 1.50 to 2.50 ml, and above 2.50 ml.

Based on locking mechanism, the market is segmented into clip lock, lock down, lock up, twist lock, and others. In terms of spout design, the market is split into flip top spout, long spout, screw spout, and others. In the report, the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market based on end use is classified into cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and cleansing & disinfectant products. Based on distribution channel, the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market has been bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce among consumers, which in turn has increased online retail sales of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays.

Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific led the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. China and India are considered the major markets for liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays in the Asia Pacific region. Apart from Asia Pacific, African provinces also significantly contribute to the growth of the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market.

Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 15% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market include TriMas Corporation, Guala Group, Knida Company Limited, Yuyao Shunlong Sprayer & Tech. Co., Ltd., and Taixing K.K. Plastic Co., Ltd.