Industrial Gas Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Industrial Gas Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Industrial Gas Industry. Industrial Gas market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Industrial Gas market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Industrial Gas market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Sector for Medical Applications

– The growth in advancement of technology in the healthcare industry gives rise to the demand for production of industrial gases, which, in turn, acts as a driving point for the industrial gases market.

– For example, the development of gas-assist equipment suppliers in the medical industry offers an assortment of equipment and controls, yet the fundamental procedure is comparative in all variations.

– Changes in pressure and stream control predominantly empower organized control of process variables.

– In the medical industry, bulk oxygen is required in many cases to minimize the risk of excess oxygen in the lungs or body tissue during surgeries, and for providing artificial ventilation. Nitrogen is utilized in pre-flight lung diagnosis, to calculate a person’s ability to respond to simulated aircraft cabin environment. Carbon dioxide can be used at the time of insufflation, and can be infused with oxygen for stimulation of the respiratory simulation.

– This way, the application of technology in healthcare, using gases, has been increasing rapidly in the recent times.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Industrial Gas Market

– Asia-Pacific was the largest market for industrial gases in 2018.

– China accounted for a major chunk of the consumption in the region. However, India is expected to witness the fastest growth in the region.

– The development of the industrial gas industry can effectively gauge on the premise of projections of the steel and other metallurgical industries. Metallurgy and manufacture may continue to be the biggest business sectors for industrial gasses.

– India is the third-largest producer of iron and steel in Asia-Pacific, and the production is increasing at a rapid pace, YoY.

– Rising demand for iron and steel from various industries and the up-coming steel ventures, coupled with the government initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector, are expected to boost the usage of mechanical gas creation units to address the mass prerequisites for modern gasses, which, in turn, may drive the industrial gas market in the country.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Gas Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Need for Alternate Energy Sources

4.2.2 Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Environmental Regulations and Safety Issues

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Atmospheric Gases

5.1.2 Noble Gases

5.1.3 Elemental Gases

5.1.4 Liquefied Gases

5.1.5 Compound Gases

5.1.6 Hydrocarbon Gases

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Oil and Gas

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Medical and Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Mining

5.2.7 Transportation

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airgas Inc.

6.4.2 Air Liquide

6.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

6.4.4 AMCS Corporation

6.4.5 Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd

6.4.6 BASF SE

6.4.7 Bhuruka Gases Limited

6.4.8 Buzwair Group

6.4.9 Chart Industries

6.4.10 Ellenbarrie industrial Gases

6.4.11 EPC Group (Cryotech)

6.4.12 Gulf Cryo

6.4.13 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.4.14 Messer Group GmbH

6.4.15 Praxair Technology Inc.

6.4.16 SOL SpA

6.4.17 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

6.4.18 The Linde Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific & Africa

7.2 Other Opportunities

