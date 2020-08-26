Industrial Protective Footwear Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Industrial Protective Footwear Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Industrial Protective Footwear Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Industrial Protective Footwear Industry. Industrial Protective Footwear market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Industrial Protective Footwear market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Industrial footwear specialized in the protection of the worker from feet injuries (fingers, sole, ankles, etc.), produced by chemical products splatter, burns, electrical and mechanic risks, explosions, crushing, entrapment and stings, as well as water, humidity, heat, among others. By material, the market is divided into leather, rubber, plastic, and other materials, by end user the market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical, mining, transportation, and other end users. The most preferred type of footwear is standard safety boots with protective 200-joule toe caps and midsole protection, which secure and support the ankle of the worker. The rising construction industry in the emerging economies, like China and India, is expected to drive the industrial protective footwear market in the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during the Forecast Period
Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots
Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislation in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness the demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.
Detailed TOC of Industrial Protective Footwear Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree Of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Leather
5.1.2 Rubber
5.1.3 Plastic
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Construction
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 Mining
5.2.4 Oil and Gas
5.2.5 Chemical
5.2.6 Pharmaceutical
5.2.7 Transportation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.2 Wolverine World Wide Inc.
6.4.3 VF Corporation
6.4.4 Bata Corporation
6.4.5 Dunlop Protective Footwear
6.4.6 Rock Fall (UK) LTD
6.4.7 Jallatte
6.4.8 Cofra Srl
6.4.9 Hewats Edinburgh
6.4.10 Rahman Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
