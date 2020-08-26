Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Industry. Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial x-ray is a method of non-destructive testing where many types of manufactured components can be examined to verify the internal structure and integrity of the specimen.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market.

– Depending on the type and the manufacturing process of the component being tested, and size and engineering requirements, primarily four radiography methods i.e., film, computed, direct, and real-time are used in the aerospace sector. X-ray inspection applications include the detection of internal defects in thick and complex shapes, and in metallic and non-metallic shapes, and the quality of critical aerospace components, structures, and assemblies.

– The increasing emphasis on safety standards, decreasing service intervals, low emission targets, and the advent of new materials and process are the major factors driving the radiography market in the aerospace segment.

– Conventional x-ray inspection systems are being increasingly replaced with digital systems in aerospace and the latter is expected to completely overshadow the market, except for some critical high-resolution imaging applications.

– This shift has also been fuelled by the advent of common binding standard for the common accreditation, in accordance with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).

– While the United States and Asia-Pacific have the largest demand for x-ray inspection in the aerospace sector, the increasing usage of aircrafts in the North African and Middle East (NEMA) region is also driving the use of x-ray equipment and imaging solutions.

North America has the Largest Share in the Market

– The major driver for the equipment and imaging software market in the North American region is the regulations and standards mandated by the associations. For instance- regulations set by agencies, like the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), CGSB, etc., are mandating testing as an integral part of the manufacturing and construction projects.

– Furthermore, the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) technical committee adopted the latest version of the ISO 9712 standard. This addresses the issues of the lack of skilled inspectors, as they can now receive their certification in two years rather than five.

– As the United States is one of the early adopters of manufacturing automation, the use of automated solutions in certain areas of testing is expected to address the issue of the lack of skilled personnel, by releasing workers from hard and dangerous, repetitive and monotonous work.

Detailed TOC of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advent of Portable Radiography Equipment

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel and Radiation-related Risks

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Film Radiography

5.2.2 Computed Radiography

5.2.3 Direct Radiography

5.2.4 Computed Tomography

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace

5.3.2 Energy and Power

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Oil and Gas

5.3.5 Automotive

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 YXLON International

6.1.2 GE Measurement and Control

6.1.3 Nikon Metrology Inc.

6.1.4 North Star Imaging Inc.

6.1.5 Carestream Health

6.1.6 Dürr AG

6.1.7 Olympus Corporation

6.1.8 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

6.1.9 Rigaku Americas Corporation

6.1.10 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.11 L-3 Technologies

6.1.12 Vidisco Ltd

6.1.13 Bosello High Technology SRL

6.1.14 Canon Inc.

6.1.15 Hitachi Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

