Intelligent Excavator Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Intelligent Excavator Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Excavator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Intelligent Excavator:

Intelligent Excavator is the excavator with intelligent machine control, giving operators a safer, more accurate performance on the job site.

Komatsu

CASE

Caterpillar

Volvo

Doosan

Hyundai

Sunward

XCMG Construction Machinery Intelligent Excavator Market Types:

Track Type

Wheeled Intelligent Excavator Market Applications:

Construction

Transportation

Mining

Others

Intelligent Excavator are mainly classified into the following types: Track Type and Wheeled Type. Track Type is the most widely used type which takes up about 88.64 % of the total in 2017 in Global.

Intelligent Excavator have wide range of applications, such as Construction, Transportation, Mining, etc. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 32.17% of the global total in 2017.

The worldwide market for Intelligent Excavator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.