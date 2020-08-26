Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Industry. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are highly integrated and compact power modules. They enable the optimal utilization of power, in a wide range of industries. They are widely used in consumer electronics, servo drives, transportation, renewable energy, and others.

The global intelligent power module (IPM) market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.77 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.81%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Trends in the personal computing industry, such as smaller system size,s faster processors, and the need to support advanced applications, are expected to promote the growth of the market studied.

– As the products are being deployed, several changes can be incorporated in the implementation of intelligent power modules, to accommodate changes in design or basic structure (such as the addition of a rail or an increase in the current or amperage). The flexibility of systems can be provided by the use of SMBus and PMBus, which is not possible with traditional analog power modules.

– Compact designs of the products can also be made possible with the use of intelligent power modules. Owing to the implementation of intelligent power modules, the reliability of the systems also increases.

– Owing to initiatives rolled out by various governments, to preserve the environment and reduce CO2 emission, the adoption of intelligent power modules has witnessed a marked increase, in the automotive industry. These modules enable the delivery of high degrees of efficiency and operational performance.

– There is a high potential for the growth of electric vehicles, which drives the intelligent power module (IPM) market. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

