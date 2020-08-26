Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Intelligent Transport Systems Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Intelligent Transport Systems Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Intelligent Transport Systems Industry. Intelligent Transport Systems market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Intelligent Transport Systems market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the application of sensing, analysis, control, and communications technologies in transportation in order to improve safety, mobility, and efficiency. They can be applied to different modes of transport like roadways, railways, airways.

Market Overview:

The intelligent transport systems market was valued at USD 21.77 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.16 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Intelligent transport systems refer to the advanced technologies that are being applied to vehicles, infrastructure, and operating systems, which make the vehicles intelligent. As ITS technologies are being used in various industries beyond transportation and logistics, the demand for such systems is increasing rapidly.

– Government regulations and initiatives are the most important drivers for the growth and development of the intelligent transportation system market. With growing road safety concerns and increasing vehicle theft, governments across the world, especially in the United States, Europe, China, and Brazil among others are mandating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety devices in vehicles.

– Although such applications are increasing the demand for ITS across the world, the high cost of these systems is making it difficult for many manufacturers to keep the prices of the end-product low, leading to slow market penetration. Intelligent Transport Systems Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

