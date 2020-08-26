Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Industry. Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The IoT comprises of devices, applications, security, and connectivity, which all need a well-managed service. Therefore, solutions managing these devices have gained traction, owing to the growth in IoT.

Market Overview:

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 124.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.82%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Due to continuous advancements in cloud technology, cloud computing helps in the storage and analysis of huge data generated by IoT, so that enterprise can get the maximum benefit of an IoT infrastructure. This is enabling the market to grow faster.

– Increasing demand from agriculture in smart farming, and manufacturing sector for increasing equipment efficiency is a key driver for the growth of the IoT managed services market.

However, exposure of confidential information regarding the privacy concerns is a key challenge for the market.

