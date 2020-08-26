Lab Automation Software Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Lab Automation Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Lab Automation Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Lab Automation Software Industry. Lab Automation Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Lab Automation Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Lab automation software automatically detects any faults or defects, and notifies the concerned person to take action. Moreover, it helps in maintaining schedules and lab routines, which can be accessed through the software present for various platforms. Some laboratories have established an integrated end-to-end robotics system that requires software to operate and track maintenance.
Market Overview:
Lab Automation Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Laboratory Information Management System Expected to Have Largest Market Share
– The laboratory information management system industry exhibited robust growth over the past five years as laboratories grappled with an increase in sample volumes, partly due to the increased demand for diagnostic testing from the burgeoning elderly population.
– Industry operators have particularly focused on developing software that assists with operational issues, such as data security and regulatory compliance. This market is driven by certain factors, such as the rising pressure to comply with regulations, a growing need to integrate healthcare systems, a shift from legacy systems to commercial off-the-shelf LIMS solutions, and technological advancements in LIMS products.
– Moreover, the funding for tests, such as genome and DNA has led to an increase in the laboratory information and data. Therefore, the rising practice of genome study is favoring the market growth. Associated advantages, such as high precision and elimination of manual data transcription error are also anticipated to provide a boost to the market.
North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The United States dominates the North American market and is the major revenue contributor in the region. The large share in this region can be attributed to the growing applications of lab automation in drug development and clinical laboratory functions. The rise in the number of clinical and pre-clinical studies worldwide has made the need for speed in the analysis of samples imperative, making automation one of the key components, contributing toward the growth of the market.
– Strict regulations by the United States government and the FDA, along with the growing demand in the diagnostic market and the increasing usage of the discovery and research labs, owing to the rising presence of various diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, in the region, has fuelled the growth of the market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Lab Automation Software Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Key Findings of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET DYNAMICS
6.1 Market Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Research and Development by Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
6.1.2 Growing Demand from Drug Discovery and Genomics
6.2 Market Restraints
6.2.1 Higher Initial Setup Costs Can be Expensive for Overall Module
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 By Software
7.1.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
7.1.2 Laboratory Information System (LIS)
7.1.3 Chromatography Data System (CDS)
7.1.4 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)
7.1.5 Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)
7.2 By Field of Application
7.2.1 Drug Discovery
7.2.2 Genomics
7.2.3 Proteomics
7.2.4 Clinical Diagnostics
7.2.5 Other Applications
7.3 Geography
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.4 Rest of the world
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
8.1.2 Danaher Corporation
8.1.3 Hudson Robotics
8.1.4 Becton, Dickinson & Company
8.1.5 Synchron Lab Automation
8.1.6 Agilent Technologies
8.1.7 Siemens Healthcare
8.1.8 Tecan Group Ltd
8.1.9 Perkinelmer Inc.
8.1.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
8.1.11 Roche Holding AG
8.1.12 Eppendorf AG
8.1.13 Shimadzu Corporation
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
