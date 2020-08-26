Lactoferrin Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Lactoferrin Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Lactoferrin Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Lactoferrin Industry. Lactoferrin market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Lactoferrin market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Global Lactoferrin Market is segmented by End-User Application into Food and Beverage, Infant Nutrition, Sports and Functional Supplements, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Feed and Personal Care and Cosmetics. The geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the market.
Market Overview:
Lactoferrin Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Strong Growth Potential In Developing Countries
The consumer’s preference for cosmeceutical products that combine cosmetic and pharmaceutical features, such as acne treatment and anti-aging, are increasingly becoming popular and are estimated to witness growth at 10% – 20% per annum in the Asia-Pacific region. Personal care is a major market in China, Australia, and India. Hence, lactoferrin is expected to record a surging demand for its applications in acne care products, as lactoferrin combined with vitamin A and zinc acts as a key ingredient for mild to moderate acne. Dairy proteins are considered the most important sources of bioactive peptide. There has been an increase in the usage of these peptides in various sports nutrition and nutraceuticals owing to the rise in awareness on various health issues, along with growing population and increasing disposable income.
Sports And Functional Supplements Segment Holds The Major Share
Sports and Functional Supplements are the major application of lactoferrin. The increasing participation and the awareness given for sports in addition with the ageing population of the developed countries are the key factors driving the demand for supplements market. The protein necessity of the fitness world and advantages associated with lactoferrin-based supplements, especially its iron binding property, is boosting the market. Manufacturers are conducting research to incorporate lactoferrin in supplement formulation and expand their product portfolio. Incorporating lactoferrin has many advantages such as accelerates bone and joints healing, prevents bone loss induced by ovariectomy.
Detailed TOC of Lactoferrin Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User Application
5.1.1 Food and Beverage
5.1.2 Infant Nutrition
5.1.3 Sports and Functional Supplements
5.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.5 Animal Feed
5.1.6 Personal Care and Cosmetics
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Russia
5.2.2.6 Spain
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 India
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Glanbia PLC
6.3.2 Royal FrieslandCampina
6.3.3 Synlait Milk Ltd
6.3.4 Merck KGaA
6.3.5 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
6.3.6 Bega Cheese Limited
6.3.7 Freedom Foods Group Ltd
6.3.8 The Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd
6.3.9 Ingredia SA
6.3.10 Farbest Brands
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
