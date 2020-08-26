Laminating Adhesives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Laminating Adhesives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Laminating Adhesives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Laminating Adhesives Industry. Laminating Adhesives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Laminating Adhesives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Laminating Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rapid Growth of the Flexible Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the key factors considered by the firms engaged in the manufacturing industry. With the growing number of manufacturing units, food processing plants, and increasing industrial production, the global packaging industry is witnessing robust growth.

– In the last few years, the packaging industry has been experiencing a transition, where the manufacturing and industrial sector has been adapting to flexible packaging. Owing to this, the rigid packaging industry is losing its share to the flexible packaging industry in the global packaging industry.

– The benefits, such as light weight, easy handling, less space consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability, have made flexible packaging popular.

– During 2018, the share of flexible packaging was the highest (i.e. more than 40%) in the global packaging market. This trend is expected to remain the same in the packaging industry, over the forecast period.

– Laminating adhesives are extensively used in flexible packaging. Laminating in flexible packaging is a process where two or more packaging webs are joined together using a bonding agent. These webs can be in the form of films, papers, or aluminum foils. Laminating adhesive is applied to the less absorbent substrate of web, which is then pressed against the second web.

– Hence, with the increasing demand for flexible packaging, the market for laminating adhesives is also expected to register a noticeable growth in demand during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing manufacturing activities and the increasing need for flexible packaging in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of laminating adhesives is increasing in the region. China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and others, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the laminating adhesives market in the near future. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, may contribute to the increasing demand for laminating adhesives consumption in the region during the forecast period. In addition, India’s lucrative growth in industries, such as packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction, is likely to continue in the coming years, owing to the growing investments and supportive government policies. With growth of such industries, the laminating adhesives market holds great opportunity for growth in the region, during the forecast period.

