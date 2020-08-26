Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market 2020: Opportunities, Covid-19 Analysis, Segmentation, Business Revenue, Forecast and Future Plans by 2025

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market – All-purpose motors

Low voltage aluminum motors are standard, high performance, and power efficient motors made of aluminum. Improved productivity & quality, low energy consumption, and high safety standards are some of the significant features of low voltage aluminum motors.

Low voltage aluminum motors are preferred over cast iron motors, as it is highly resistant to corrosion and approximately 33% of the weight of low voltage motors is of cast iron. Low voltage aluminum motors are used in combination with fans, pumps, general machineries conveyors, machine tools, sheet metal presses and compressors, etc.

These motors are installed in various end-user industries, which include oil & gas, power, food, automotive, paper, cement, air treatment, metallurgical, chemical, etc.

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Dynamics

Energy Efficiency Legislations on Motor-driven Systems

Manufacturing companies of low voltage aluminum motors have to comply with legislations imposed by regulatory bodies of different countries, such as the National Electric Manufacturers Association (NEMA) in the U.S. Energy efficiency legislations are designed to reduce energy costs by identifying and analyzing energy conservation opportunities and troubleshooting in-plant electrical distribution systems. This is anticipated to drive the market for low voltage aluminum motors during the forecast period.

Rise in Industrialization

Rapid industrialization across the globe has played a significant role in the growth of the global low voltage aluminum motors market. Industrial revolution in various countries has resulted in tremendous advancements, in terms of production, manufacturing, and other fields of engineering. Industrialization is enabling various developing countries to erase poverty and transform economies. Moreover, Middle East & Africa region aims to unravel robust manufacturing potential and facilitate industrialization for economic growth and development.

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Regional

Asia Pacific to hold one of the largest share of the Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market

Geographically, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be bifurcated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

North America region is broken down and analyzed at country-level including the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The low voltage aluminum motors market in Europe when broken down to country level includes Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. On a similar note Asia Pacific low voltage aluminum motors market include China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa low voltage aluminum motors market analysis include GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America low voltage aluminum motors market is bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest low voltage aluminum motors market due to rise in manufacturing activities across emerging markets such as China, India and other Asia Pacific countries.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Competition Landscape

There is intense competition rivalry among global and regional low voltage aluminum motors market players. Global low voltage aluminum motors market players are increasing their business across various regions to fulfil the demand of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global low voltage aluminum motors market are:

ABB

Siemens

O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hanzel Electric Motors

TECO

WEG

Toshina International

Bombay Engineering Syndicate

DOL Group

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Segmentation

The global low voltage aluminum motors market can be segmented based on:

Voltage

Frame Size

Pole Type

End-use

Region

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Voltage

In terms of voltage, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be divided into:

Below 250 V

250 V – 380 V

380 V – 500 V

Above 500 V

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Frame Size

On the basis of frame size, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be classified into:

56 mm – 100 mm

100 mm – 150 mm

150 mm – 200 mm

Above 200 mm

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Pole Type

In terms of pole type, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be categorized into:

Below 4 Pole

4 Pole – 8 Pole

9 Pole – 12 Pole

Above 12

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Application

Based on application, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be segregated into:

Oil Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Food Industry

Others (Cement Industry, Paper Industry, etc.)

The report on the global low voltage aluminum motors market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on segments of the global low voltage aluminum motors market across regions.

