MICROGRID MARKET STUDY 2020 – SIZE, STATUS AND INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 2028 | ABB LTD, SIEMENS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global microgrid market.

According to the report, the microgrid market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing investments by governments in recent years. Increasing demand from End-Use Industries / Applications including grid-connected and remote/island is expected to drive the growth of the microgrid market.

A confined power station that has its own capacity assets and determinable limits can be viewed as a microgrid. A microgrid by and large works while being associated with the grid, yet when required, it can sever and work without the grid. In other words, it can operate using local energy in case of an emergency such as power blackouts, storms, etc.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing investments by governments

o Affordable system to store energy

o High maintenance cost

o Risks related to operations and security with microgrids

o Non-compatibility with various devices

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for microgrid market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for the shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating microgrid market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions for the microgrid market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for microgrid market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for the global microgrid market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Companies Covered: Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, GE Digital Energy, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ZBB Energy Corporation, ABB Ltd., Power Analytics Corporation, Consert Inc., Viridity Energy, Inc., S&C Electric Company, Chevron Energy, HOMER Energy LLC, and Microgrid Energy LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Grid-Connected

Remote/Island

By Grid Type:

AC Microgrid

DC Microgrid

Hybrid

By Offering:

Hardware

Switch Gears

Power Inverters

Smart Meters

Reciprocating Engines

Energy Storage Systems

Power Generators

Software

Services

By Power:

Natural Gas

Combined Heat & Power

Diesel

Solar

Fuel Cells

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy , Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Grid type

By Offering

By Power

