MVR Compressor Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

MVR stands for Mechanical Vapor Recompression and is an evaporator driven by mechanical energy or electricity. It is a technology by circulating utilization of secondary steam energy generated from evaporator itself. Mechanical vapor recompression uses the secondary steam which generated from evaporator and increases its pressure, temperature and enthalpy through compressor and sends it to the heating room of evaporator to be used as heat steam which the feed liquid can maintain boiling condition and the heat steam will become condensing water. Thus the primary steam which will be disposed can be used sufficiently and increases the heat efficiency, decreases energy consumption and reduces pollution.

As the core component of MVR evaporator system, MVR compressor refers to the machine used for compressing vapor.

PILLER

Howden

Tuthill

Turbovap

Atlas Copco

GEA Wiegand

Jiangsu Jintongling

ITO

Gardner Denver

SANY

Fuxi Machinery

Hanwha Techwin

Tiancheng

LEKE MVR Compressor Market Types:

Centrifugal Type

Roots Type MVR Compressor Market Applications:

Evaporator

Crystallization

Dryer

The MVR Compressor consumption volume was 2277 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 2458 Units in 2017 and 3598 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2017 to 2022. Asia-Pacific`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.51%) in 2015, followed by North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of MVR Compressor are concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 34.87% in 2016. The following areas are North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are PILLER, Howden, Tuthill, Turbovap, Atlas Copco, etc.

The MVR Compressor are mainly used by Evaporator, Crystallization and Dryer. The prominent application of MVR Compressor is Evaporator.