Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market to Set New Growth Story : GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services

Opioids are defined as drugs which act on the nervous system in order to relieve pain. It is the most widely prescribed medications to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. In addition, it is widely used to manage pain in cancer patients and to treat severe constant pain in patients who suffer from terminal illnesses. Opioid tolerant patients can also be treated with additional treatment options for opioid tolerance, for instance, alpha2-adrenoceptor agonists, NMDA antagonists, among others. In October 2018, according to an article published by centers for disease control, more than 191.2 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in the United States alone in 2017. Hence, an increasing number of opioids patients and rise in disposable income and surge in the global geriatric population are some of the major factors which are affecting the growth of the market in the future. According to AMA, the Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment market is expected to see growth rate of 4.2% and may see market size of USD2197.6 Million by 2024.

Latest Research Study on Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Opioid Tolerance Treatment. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (United States), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, (United States), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Pfizer Inc., (United States), Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., (United States) and Zydus Cadila (India).

Market Drivers

Rise in Opioid Consumption Worldwide For Medical and Non-Medical Purpose

Large Number of Opioid Prescription Dispensed For Therapeutic Purposes

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases that cause chronic pain, such as Cancer, Postsurgical Pain, Lower Back Pain, Fibromyalgia, and Arthritis.

Market Trend

Growth in the Incidence of Orthopaedic Diseases & Chronic Pain

Restraints

Strictly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration owing to a substantial number of drug-abuse deaths registered

Opportunities

Mounting Demand from Emerging Economic such as China, India, Cambodia, among others

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of Opioid Tolerance Treatment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Breakdown by Segments (by Opioid Tolerance (Innate Tolerance, Acquired Tolerance), Route of Administration (Enteral, Parenteral, Others), Drug Analysis (NMDA Antagonists, Alpha2-adrenoceptor Agonists, Others), End-user (Hospitals & ASCs, Rehabilitation Centers, Others))

5.1 Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Opioid Tolerance Treatment Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



