Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast By DelveInsight

The oropharynx consists of the structures in the oral cavity, back of the throat, including the base of the tongue, palatine tonsils, posterior pharyngeal wall, and soft palate. These are the well-known areas can only be visualized using special endoscopes or mirrors. There are many types of cancer of the oropharynx. Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.)

Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment

At present, there are several treatment choices for oropharyngeal cancer: surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy. Treatment of oral cavity cancer is generally surgery followed by radiotherapy, whereas oropharyngeal cancers, which are more likely to be advanced at the time of diagnosis, are managed with radiotherapy or chemoradiation. Even after the surgery, cancer cell can be seen, therefore, few patients may be given chemotherapy or radiation therapy to kill any cancer cells that are left. Treatment given after the surgery, to lower the risk that the cancer will come back, is called adjuvant therapy. At present, transoral robotic surgery are being studied for the treatment of oropharyngeal cancer. This could be helpful where cancer cells are difficult to reach.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Market

Early sign of oropharyngeal cancer often include lump in the neck. Besides this, patients often present or complain with lump or mass in the neck and back of the throat, difficulty or pain with swallowing, muffled voice, and pain in ear and throat may also appear. There are few prognostic factors for oropharyngeal carcinoma such as HPV status, smoking history (pack-year smoking history of ten or more years), and tumor stage and nodal status. The assessment of the primary tumor is based on inspection and palpation, when possible, and by indirect mirror examination. Beside this, other procedures may be done to evaluate the primary tumor such as Positron emission tomography–computed tomography scan (PET-CT) scan, Magnetic resonance imaging, Endoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Biopsy and p16 testing to assess for HPV status. According to the American Cancer Society, different treatments may be used either alone or in combination, depending on the stage and location of the tumor. In general, surgery is the first treatment for cancers of the oral cavity, and may be followed by radiation or combined chemotherapy and radiation. Oropharyngeal cancers are usually treated with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

