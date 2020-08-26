Personal Protective Equipment Market Share, Globe Key Updates, Demand, Size and Industry Forecast to 2026

The global personal protective equipment market size is projected to reach $85.72 billion by 2026, while exhibiting a CAGR value of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Recyclable Materials to Aid Growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing population is expected to generate 3.4 billion tons of waste worldwide by 2030. This is anticipated to cause worldwide problem for waste management. To avoid this, glove manufacturers in U.S. are taking efforts to produce gloves that are environmental friendly and easily disposable. For instance, in recent times, companies introduced bio-degradable nitrile gloves that can be disposed easily. In addition to this, development in glove-manufacturing machines to make them more energy-efficient will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Adoption of greener-solutions for production of safety equipment’s will boost the growth during the projected horizon.

The global personal protective equipment market size is projected to reach $85.72 billion by 2026, while exhibiting a CAGR value of 7.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, published that the market size was at $48.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Personal protection equipment consists of every type of safety gears required for the safety and security of the workers at every workplace. The equipment includes googles, protective helmets and clothing that protect the wearer from any type of injury or infection. The protect the wearer from every health and safety risks that can be faced at the work surroundings. Rising awareness for safety and security of workers from mishaps and hazardous situation is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

However, the market also consists of companies producing inferior quality products which may restrict the market growth to certain extent.

List of Players Profiled in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market:

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Alpha ProTech

Avon Protection

DuPont

COFRA S.r.l.

Uvex Group

Mallcom (India) Limited

MSA

Blue Eagle

Udyogi Plastics Pvt. Ltd

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Radians, Inc.

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Bullard

KARA

