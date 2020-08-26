Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share and 2020 Trends Analysis | Industry Forecast to 2027

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 142.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Product (Plastic Bottles, Caps & Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister Packs, Bags & Pouches, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), By Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026“.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints :

List of Significant Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are:

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

NIPRO (Japan)

AptarGroup, Inc. (US)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

Schott AG (Germany)

Nelipak Healthcare (Canada)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Frank Noe Egypt Ltd (Egypt)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Carcano Antonio S.p.A. (Italy)

Berry Global, Inc. (US)

WestRock (US)

Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

With a market size of USD 26.89 billion in 2019, North America is well-poised to dominate this market share in the forthcoming years. The major reasons for the market growth in this region include high healthcare spending and robust health infrastructure along with strong support to medical research in the region

Some of the key industry developments in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Include:

January 2020: UK-based Origin Pharma Packaging introduced a packaging solution exclusively designed and developed for the medicinal cannabis industry. The novel solution is available in a child-resistant jar to ensure safety of children from the product. The company also aims at supporting medicinal cannabis start-ups in the country with the launch of this packaging solution.

