A recent report published by QMI on policy management in telecom market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of policy management in telecom market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for policy management in telecom during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in policy management in telecom market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the policy management in telecom market has been segmented by network (fixed network, wireless network), component (solution, services), by deployment (on-premise, cloud), by application (telecommunication, information technology enabled service and others), by vertical (transportation and logistics, bfsi, education, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, telecommunication and it, government and public sector, others), by organization size (large companies, small and mid-sized businesses).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For policy management in telecom market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the policy management in telecom market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of policy management in telecom market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for policy management in telecom market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of policy management in telecom market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for policy management in telecom market.

Major Companies: Netcracker, CSG International, Optiva, Inc., Openet, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AsiaInfo Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Oracle, AMDOCS, FTS-Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Cerillion Technologies Limited, Genpact, Comarch SA., Astea International Inc., stl.tech, Wipro Limited, Intracom Telecom among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Network:

o Fixed Network

o Wireless Network

By Component:

o Solution

o Services

By Deployment:

o On-premise

o Cloud

By Application:

o Telecommunication

o Information Technology Enabled Service

o and Others

By Vertical:

o Transportation and Logistics

o BFSI

o Education

o Consumer Goods and Retail

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Travel and Hospitality

o Telecommunication and IT

o Government and Public Sector

o Others

By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Network

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Deployment

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Vertical

o North America, by Organization Size

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Network

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Deployment

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Vertical

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Network

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Network

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Network

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Deployment

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Vertical

o Middle East, by Organization Size

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Network

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Deployment

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

