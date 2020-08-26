Positive Disruption In The Demand For To Take The Infection Surveillance Solutions Market To US$ 905 Mn In 2025

Infection surveillance solution helps healthcare facilities in reporting patient-associated data to the state and federal authorities. Integration of infection surveillance software with already existing networks of medical facilities and hospitals is an easy process.

A recent report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) estimates the global infection surveillance solution market to register a staggering 14.04% CAGR during the forecast- 2017 to 2025. The US$ 316.67 Mn market is likely to surpass US$ 900 Mn in revenues by 2025-end.

Company Profiles Becton Dickson & Company

Baxter International

Premier, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics Inc. (IBM Watson)

Gojo Industries, Inc.

RL Solutions

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Vigilanz Corporation

Atlas Medical Software (Rpoer Technologies)

Quantros, Inc.

BD Diagnostics

ICNet Systems, Inc. (Baxter International)

Vecna Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux, Inc.

Hygreen Inc.

Emerald Health Information Systems Ltd

DEB Group Ltd.

Iatric Systems, Inc.

PeraHealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Others.

Increased Healthcare-associated Infections to Drive the Adoption of Infection Surveillance Solution

Contamination of devices & equipment, patient clothing, and bed linens have led to various hospital-associated infections including pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and surgical site infection. To identify the possible healthcare associated infections, hospitals and healthcare professionals are being impelled to adopt infection surveillance systems.

Healthcare institutes are incorporating infection surveillance systems to seek accurate, real-time information related to medical records, surgical database, employees’ health and patient health. The aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the global infection surveillance solution market.

Governments of various economies are encouraging health communication programs within health institutes. These governments are coming up with initiatives for building a reliable data source. This further would help in exchanging information within healthcare systems.

In addition, the capacity of IT systems is witnessing a surge in performing analytic processing. These factors are expected to aid in the development of analytical and infection surveillance solutions. However, improper data management, soaring volume of data for analysis coupled with altering regulatory requirements, and rising trend of healthcare staff migration on international level are key restrains expected to inhibit the market growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals to be the Most Lucrative End User in the Market

Among end users, hospitals will be the most lucrative in the global infection surveillance solution market. Revenues amassed from hospitals would reach around US$ 500 Mn by 2025-end. Clinics, the second largest end-user, are expected to exhibit 14.19% CAGR through 2025.

Although software component is projected to be most lucrative over the global infection surveillance solution market, the services component is projected to register a comparatively faster growth during the forecast period. Infection and surveillance software enables clinics and hospitals to minimize and control healthcare-associated infections in real-time.

North America to be Dominant in the Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market

PMR’s report projects North America to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The United States (U.S.) is expected to be the most lucrative country in North America infection surveillance solution market. Federal regulation in North America have driven the adoption of infection surveillance solutions by hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Europe and APAC are anticipated to exhibit 13.86% and 13.10% CAGRs respectively through 2025. Government initiatives and programs in Europe, for example- European Influenza Surveillance Scheme by European Center for Disease and Prevention Control, are fuelling the growth of the market in this region.