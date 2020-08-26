Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients to Fuel the Growth of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings Market 2018 – 2026

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key players

Cargill Inc., Mantrose-Hauser Co., Inc., Keystone Confectionery Coatings, Bloomer Chocolate Company, Capol, Kerry Inc., Barry Callebaut etc. are some of the major key players in the global dietetic confectionery coatings market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Key developments

Manufacturers of dietetic confectionery coatings are introducing organic coatings following the current market trend of organic products. For example; Capol, one of the leading company in the manufacturing of confectionery coatings introduced two non-GMO and organically produced coatings product line in 2016. The product is an acacia-based coating, which has started to appear in various products such as gummies, snacks, and chewing gums in the North America market. Barry Callebaut in July 2017 introduced FortiPro brand, a chocolate coating with around 20% protein per serving.

Kerry Taste and Nutrition in April 2018, announced the acquisition of Spanish coating supplier company Hasenosa. This will lead to expanding the portfolio of the company in the European coating market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Opportunity

The confectionery coating market volume is growing owing to the high demand in European and North American countries with the invent of protein-rich and low- or no-sugar products. The increasing market size of the confectioneries will increase the opportunity for dietetic confectionery coating market in Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, owing to the GDP rise of countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea highest growth rate of the dietetic confectionery market is expected.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the dietetic confectionery coatings Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used In the Extraction and Refining Of dietetic confectionery coatings Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from dietetic confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the dietetic confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the dietetic confectionery coatings industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the dietetic confectionery coatings market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for dietetic confectionery coatings market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market

Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market

