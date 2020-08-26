Bulletin Line

Runway Lighting Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Runway Lighting

This report focuses on “Runway Lighting Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Runway Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Runway Lighting:

  • Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing.
  • Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the â€œbeginningâ€ of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement. Recessed in-pavement runway lights, also white in color, are common at most large airports to provide enhanced runway visibility. These lights are typically used in conjunction with approach light systems, which extend beyond the runway ends, providing a visual queue for the pilots to line-up the aircraft during approach.

    Runway Lighting Market Manufactures:

  • ADB SAFEGATE
  • Honeywell
  • Hella (TKH)
  • Eaton
  • OSRAM
  • OCEM Airfield Technology
  • Astronics
  • Youyang
  • Airsafe Airport Equipment
  • Carmanah Technologies
  • Vosla (NARVA)
  • ATG Airports
  • Avlite Systems (Sealite)
  • Transcon

    Runway Lighting Market Types:

  • Halogen
  • LED

    Runway Lighting Market Applications:

  • Civilian and Commercial Airport
  • Military Airport

    Scope of this Report:

  • The runway lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the runway lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • The worldwide market for Runway Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 320 million USD in 2024, from 260 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Runway Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

