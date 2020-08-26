Significant Opportunities for Body Worn Insect Repellent Market amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global body worn insect repellent market. In terms of revenue, the global body worn insect repellent market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global body worn insect repellent market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global body worn insect repellent market would be largely driven by factors such as rising health awareness about insect-borne diseases, increasing incidence of insect-borne diseases, and industrial insecticides applications across the globe.

In the body worn insect repellent market report, the product type segment includes apparel, oils & creams, and stickers & patches. Apparel is further sub-segmented into trousers, shirts, jackets, head nets, and others. Oils & creams is sub-segmented into plant-based and synthetic.

Rising dependency of users on insecticide products in order to avoid the risk of insect-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in the future. The body worn insect repellent market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a popular region in the body worn insect repellent market, due to rapid growth in cases of several insect-borne diseases in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and other Asian countries. This is expected to expand the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in Asia Pacific at a rapid pace in the future as compared to other regions.

Demand for body worn insect repellent products in Europe and North America is estimated to expand at a significant pace in the near future due to increasing demand for insecticide products while performing outdoor activity. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Russia, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for body worn insect repellents during the forecast period.

The markets in South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to grow at a rapid growth rate in the coming years. GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil are anticipated to be potential markets for body worn insect repellents.

Major promising players are likely to focus on expansion of business by undertaking strategic alliances and mergers and collaborations to strengthen their footprints in the global body worn insect repellent market. Companies are expanding their business by supplying their products through several distribution channels. Companies are also focusing on offering cost effective innovative solutions to users to increase profitability for sustainable growth of businesses.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global body worn insect repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Group, Insect Shield, LLC, Tender Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.