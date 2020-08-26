Sliding Sleeves Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global “Sliding Sleeves Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sliding Sleeves in these regions. This report also studies the global Sliding Sleeves market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Sliding Sleeves:

  • The sliding sleeve is one of the well completion tools that allows communication between the tubing and the annulus for well kill operation, circulation for tubing or annulus, and selective zone production. The sliding sleeve is essentially a full-opening with an inner sleeve that can be opened or closed by means of a wireline shifting tool. The main applications for a sliding sleeve include providing circulation to the annulus pre/post workover, multizone completions, and annulus communications for power fluid, e.g., jet pump installation. Sliding sleeves serve as a good alternative to plug and perf type of well completions.

    Sliding Sleeves Market Manufactures:

  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • NCS Multistage
  • Schlumberger
  • American Completion Tools
  • Beijing Yilong Hengye Petroleum Engineering Technology
  • China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment
  • D&L Oil Tools
  • Evolution Oil Tools
  • Giant Oil Tools
  • Magnum Oil Tools
  • Map Oil Tools
  • Parveen Industries
  • Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
  • Shengli Highland Oilfield Services
  • Stage Completions
  • Team Oil Tools
  • Top Tools The Oilfield Partner

    Sliding Sleeves Market Types:

  • Open/Close
  • Choking

    Sliding Sleeves Market Applications:

  • Offshore
  • Onshore

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Sliding Sleeves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The demand for sliding sleeves is increasing in the onshore segment due to the rising onshore activities around the globe. Moreover, the rise in energy demand is also propelling the need for drilling activities. As a result, oil and gas companies are encouraged to explore deeper and remote reservoirs under various and harsh geographical environments.
  • The oil and gas industry is witnessing growth in the Americas due to the shale revolution. The shale revolution enabled inaccessible reserves to be explored and produced. It was also responsible for the production of excess oil and gas in the US. The increasing need for sliding sleeves in this region is mainly from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sliding Sleeves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sliding Sleeves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sliding Sleeves in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sliding Sleeves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sliding Sleeves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sliding Sleeves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sliding Sleeves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

