Smart Pet Food Dispenser Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2019-2027

is a machine used for feeding pets at regular intervals without human intervention. Smart pet food dispensers help in taking care of dietary health and wellbeing of pets. Smart pet food dispenser comes with portion control, distribution alarm, voice recording etc. Smart food dispensers are also used for dog training or adaptive learning. They are available in different shapes, sizes, and features. Most smart pet food dispensers come with a camera for visual monitoring of pets. Changing lifestyle, busy schedules, and increasing number of pet owners is expected to drive the smart pet food dispenser market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of the Global Smart Pet Food Dispenser Market

The number of pet owners is increasing throughout the world and due to busy work life and lack of time, the health of pets is an increasing concern. Smart pet food dispenser is a boon as it electronically helps to control the pet’s feeding time.

Technology advancement has further improved the functionality of the system making it user friendly and reliable. Some smart feeders also provide dietary recommendations based on the pet’s age, weight, breed, and activity. It also sends a notification when the pet eats its food. Cameras provided on the dispenser helps in visual monitoring of pets.

The smart pet food dispenser can be connected with Wi-Fi which can be controlled by an app on smartphones. The growth in pet owners provides ample business opportunities for manufacturers. Also, improvement in the existing product will fuel market growth. However, the dispenser fails to reconnect with Wi-Fi when disconnected and some are difficult to clean, which may act as restraining factors.

The market for smart pet food dispensers is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing concerns about pet health, busy lifestyles, rising disposable income, and easy availability of technologically advanced products.

South America to Lead the Global Smart Pet Food Dispenser Market

Geographically, the global smart pet food dispenser market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

South America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Argentina and Brazil provide favorable business opportunity due to maximum number of pet owners.

South America is likely to be followed by North America and Europe. India, Spain, and Germany are also expected to drive the demand for smart pet food dispensers due to increasing pet owners in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Smart Pet Food Dispenser Market

The smart pet food dispenser market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers. Many manufacturers are trying to introduce new products with minimum price. This market is not so brand conscious and hence a better product of any brand can gain acceptance.

