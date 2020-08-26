Smart Solar Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players GE Power, Schneider Electric, ABB Group, Echelon Corporation, Siemens AG, Urban Green Energy (UGE) International, Silver Spring Networks Inc

Smart solar technology is the improvement on existing solar technology with enhanced functionality of components and ability to synchronize with the currently available systems. It offers improved functionality, operational efficiencies, optimized performance and low maintainability. Smart technology provides optimal utilization of available energy, resources with dramatically lower wastage. It enables components with real time monitoring, analytics and communication efficiency, which enables them to deliver improved operational performance and control. Increasing demands for efficient non-conventional energy management solutions across the globe in both developing and developed regions in coming years, will provide ample opportunity of growth for various smart solar solutions and services providers.

Increasing regulatory compliances and government initiatives for adopting non-conventional energy sources along with increasing electricity tariffs and gas prices are some of the factors that are driving the smart solar market. High initial investment cost, low awareness about technology and low Return on Investment (RoI) are few of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of smart solutions among various industry verticals and domains. Evolving solar technology, growing environmental awareness and concerns are among the factors that are expected to provide high opportunities for various smart solar market players that are operating in this particular market.